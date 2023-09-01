Anyone who still listens to the FM radio traditionally in the car will have to reset the channels today. The FM and DAB licenses were auctioned last summer and as of today the radio stations are allowed to broadcast on their new frequency. Two new radio stations are entering, but two well-known radio stations are also dropping out. Part of it also remains on the old frequency.

Slam and Sublime are the big losers of the auction. You will soon only be able to listen to Sublime digitally. Internet radio via bluetooth can be a solution for you. You can only receive Slam via FM in the Randstad and still via DAB. Radio Veronica will now replace Slam and Radio4All will replace Sublime. All kinds of programs and music should be on Radio4All.

Radio silence at Radio4All

Incidentally, Radio4All will remain silent for a while, because this channel will only start broadcasting from November 1. Incidentally, Radio 10 will replace Radio Veronica, which in turn has been replaced by JOE. This radio should broadcast ‘nostalgic hits for the fresh forties’. Channels such as Sky Radio, Qmusic, Radio 538 and 100% NL remain on the frequency you are used to.

In advance, the government expected to receive about 75 million euros for the FM and DAB licenses, but ultimately the bids amounted to a total of 152.8 million euros. The winners of the auction may continue to broadcast on the national FM frequencies until 2035. Below you will find an overview to reset your car radio.

Overview new classification of FM frequencies