If what you are looking for is the maximum flexibility in video and wants to be able to enjoy at all times a first -class visual experience, it should undoubtedly consider vertical monitors. Equipped with support bases that allow the maximum to be adjusted not only the angle but also the orientation of the screen, they are perfect for adapting to any type of image and, thanks to a format that can easily change from the classic 16: 9 to 9:16, they are especially suitable for both multitasking programs and for reading documents containing long text chains or code.

What changes with vertical monitors?

Let us start from a premise: the vertical monitors are nothing more than normal monitors that have a “pivotant” mode, which allows changing the orientation of the screen through a base with a rotating accessory. Therefore, they are not solutions that differentiate from “classic” models in terms of special characteristics of hardware. For this reason, the parameters that must be taken into account before any purchase are similar to those of any other type of monitor: diagonal, resolution, frequency of update and response time, to which you can add – according to the type of use – extra features such as the presence of a rich provision of tickets for the connection of devices of diverse kinds and a speaker system capable of properly reproducing musical clues, dialogues and different sound effects.

On a functional level, the vertical monitors give their best in the performance of all those activities that require a visualization of content that are carried out in length, and not in width. A text sheet, for example, acquires the appearance of the page of a book and allows you to have a greater portion of text at hand (or rather). A similar argument can also be applied to programming codes, or the display of spreadsheets and web pages. In addition, in large format models, the possibility of opening several programs simultaneously with two windows placed above the other provides a specially comfortable vision.

These are our options

The variety is the backbone of our search for the best vertical monitors currently available in the market. In addition to offering an enviable quality/price ratio, the 15 models we have selected are equipped with construction characteristics (resolution, refreshment frequency, tickets) and dimensions that can respond to any type of demand and adapt better to both computer jobs, where each component is calibrated to the centimeter, and to large spaces.

MSI MAG 271QPX