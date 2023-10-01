Home page World

The new Corona variant “Pirola” has now also been detected in Germany. Current evaluations show novel symptoms. This is how you recognize the first signs.

Frankfurt – Autumn is just around the corner and… Worried about the flu or corona-Infection increases. With the beginning of autumn comes that too new Corona variant “Pirola” to Germany. It is officially called BA.2.86. After the first time Discovery of virus mutation in Israel The variant also spread in Europe. The WHO reports the first cases in Great Britain, Denmark and Portugal.

Now report that Robert Koch Institute (RKI) three proven “Pirola” cases in Germany. The sick people come from different federal states. According to the RKI, the cases of all corona infections have also continued to rise compared to the previous week. These are mainly so-called recombinants. These are mixed forms of different Corona variants. But how does “Pirola” differ from other variants?

After an evaluation, unusual symptoms of the new Corona variant “Pirola” were discovered in Great Britain. (Symbolic image) © Design Pics/IMAGO

People infected with the Corona variant “Pirola” show unusual symptoms

According to the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA) the most common corona symptoms are cough, runny nose, sore throat, hoarseness, fever and impaired sense of smell. However, the symptoms can vary depending on the course and severity of the disease or can cause other symptoms such as shortness of breath, skin rash or nausea.

The British newspaper ChronicleLive now reports on evaluations of the ZOE health study on the “Pirola” variant. The ZOE Health Study app collects health data by patients in the UK documenting their progress and symptoms. Those affected often showed signs such as: Headache, fatigue, Inflammation in the throat, hoarseness and Sneeze. But the following rather unusual symptoms were also reported by those affected:

Itchy or red eyes

or Red and sore fingers or Toes

and or Changes in the mouth or on the tongue through, for example, swelling or ulcers in the mouth and tongue or on the inside of the mouth and lips

or through, for example, swelling or ulcers in the mouth and tongue or on the inside of the mouth and lips Diarrhea

skin rash

How dangerous is the Corona variant “Pirola”?

In England, according to the ChronicleLive 10 of 48 cases were treated in hospital. Two sick people had to go to the emergency room. But the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the government agency of the British Ministry of Health, has not yet reported any deaths. There is therefore still no evidence that people with the “Pirola” variant become more seriously ill than people with other variants.

He also reports something similar Bavarian Radio. The Eris variant is currently dominating in Germany; according to virologist Ulrike Protzer from the Technical University of Munich, it is not more dangerous, but more contagious. The “Pirola” variant is even less contagious. Testing has now become compulsory in Israel introduced to contain the spread of “Pirola”.

Corona numbers are expected to increase in winter

In Germany the recommends Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) the new corona vaccinationto be protected in the fall. An increase in the number of infections can be expected, especially in winter, as people spend more time indoors and are more likely to become infected there. The vaccine from the manufacturer Biontech has already been adapted to new variants, but it is still unclear whether it also works against the new “Pirola” variant.

That’s why some people in Hesse are betting People put the corona mask back on and wear them voluntarily on public transport. However, wearing a mask in public is currently not mandatory. In general, the RKI advises people who have a Covid infection to isolate for around three to five days in order to avoid spread. (mima)