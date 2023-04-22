Four more Ubisoft games are slated to join Steam later this year.

Far Cry 6, Riders Republic, Rainbow Six Extraction, and Monopoly Madness are set to come to the Steam store on 11th May, 8th June, 15th June, and 22nd June, respectively, marking the first time these titles will be playable on Steam.

Since 2019, Ubisoft had skipped bringing its game to Steam in favor of a dual launch on Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store – where Epic was, perhaps not coincidentally, wooing publishers and developers with a 12 per cent revenue cut compared to Valve’s 30 per cent .

Let’s Play Rainbow Six Extraction PS5 Multiplayer Gameplay: CUTTING DOWN THE CHIMERA!

Ace PC Gamer points out, as all of these games were released at different times, there doesn’t seem to be any specific window of exclusivity that’s expired, and Ubisoft has yet to respond to comment clarifying why these games are now making their way to Steam. That said, it should be good news for fans who’d been holding out in the hope these titles would eventually come to Steam.

Ubisoft’s position on its preferred storefronts seemed to shifted back in November, after listings for a Steam version of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla were discovered, and the move was confirmed by the publisher itself in December, when Valhalla, Anno 1800, and Roller Champions were all announced to be heading to Valve’s platform.

“Extraction delivers a surprisingly gratifying, and occasionally unsettling, experience that – despite its limited map and objective offerings, and my worries about communication – held my attention for far longer than I’d expected,” I said in my Rainbow Six Extraction review last year. “No, it’s not the most innovative shooter, but it is a fine addition to the Rainbow Six line-up.”