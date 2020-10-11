OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 smartphones have started receiving Android 11 based OxygenOS 11 updates. OnePlus has revealed this on its forum. This update through OTA will be initially released to select users. If the update does not cause any problems or bugs, then it will be released to all users in the coming days.Users have to take care of some important things before updating to Android 11. The company has said that while updating the smartphone, users should ensure that the battery of the phone is more than 30 percent and the device has more than 3 GB of storage available. The update will add a new user interface with system optimization, new dynamic weather UI, new gaming tools and new notification settings to OnePlus devices.

Check update like this

If you are also a OnePlus 8 Pro or OnePlus 8 user, then you can check yourself whether you have received this update or not. For this, go to device settings. Then go to System and tap on System Updates. If the update is available, download it. The file size is about 2.8GB.

These devices will also get updates

After OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8, the company will also release Android 11 update for devices like OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, and OnePlus Nord.

