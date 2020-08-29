Highlights: IKEA and H&M set up their technology center in Bengaluru

Both companies are now planning to recruit one thousand employees.

The two Swedish companies are each other’s neighbors in Karle Town Center SEZ, Bengaluru

IKEA has a total of 374 stores in about 30 countries.

Bengaluru

Swedish retailer Aikia and H&M have set up their technology center in Bangalore. Both companies are now planning to recruit one thousand employees. That means around 2000 jobs are going to be out. Let us know that many American retailers have technology centers in Bangalore, including Target, Saks Fifth Avenue, JCPenney and Lowe’s. The UK’s Tesco company also has a large center here for many years. Now European retailers are also following this path.

Interestingly, the Swedish companies of the two are neighboring each other in the Carle Town Center SEZ in Bengaluru. IKEA centers set up in Bengaluru are likely to be larger than the rest of the 3 centers in the world in Poland, China and the US. Let it be said that 1000 employees are working in it, including its three centers, whereas 1000 centers are to be recruited alone in India. It is also clear that this center will be bigger than all other centers.

IKEA has a total of 374 stores in about 30 countries. Two years ago, the company opened Hyderabad’s first store in India and last year the company opened the first online store in Mumbai. The company has also invested in interior design startup Livspace.