Although we already had an announcement in January, they have revealed two additional Games With Gold games available in January. Xbox Live Games with Gold users can get both of these games for free. They weren’t advertised by Microsoft, but they seem to show up as free with Xbox Live Gold. Microsoft generally releases four free games to Xbox Live Gold subscribers each month. So it is certainly strange that we find two additional games available.
As of January, the Games With Gold game roster comprised Little Nightmares and Dead Rising for Xbox One along with King of Fighters XIII and Breakdown for Xbox 360. There are apparently two additional games being offered for free. We have tested and can confirm that it isn available as part of your Xbox Live Gold subscription and they’ll be removed soon, so better claim them fast.
These two additional Games With Gold games available for January
The two additional Games With Gold games for January that are available right now are Frontlines: Fuel of War for Xbox 360 and MX Unleashed for the original Xbox. The MX Unleashed was already available at some point, but come back to service in case you did not claim it. In contrast, Frontlines: Fuel of War is not known to have been available. Frontlines: Fuel of War is an open world first person shooter game of military themed infantry and vehicles.
MX Unleashed is a game that is enhanced for Xbox One and Xbox Series and it is a motorcycle driving game. Both additional Games With Gold games are listed for a limited time, so you must claim them before your offer expires. You can also claim them if you have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription that also includes Xbox Live Gold.
