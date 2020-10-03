The Narcotics Control Bureau is investigating the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Activated after Riya Chakraborty’s drug chat surfaced. Since then, many people including Riya Chakraborty have been arrested in this case. Recently, Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakulpreet were also questioned in this case. All four have refused to take drugs. Now according to the latest reports, Bollywood Sylabs go to Goa for drug detox.

Go to detox goa

According to Republic SIT, many Bollywood celebrities go to Goa for Detox. Sources have also reported that villas are booked for shooting or for holidays, but they come to Detox. According to reports, Syllabus does this because when he has a drug test, there is no mention of taking drugs in the report.

This is how they hide their identity

The caretaker of one such villa told the Republic that Syllabus comes through an agent so that Syllabes’ identity does not come out. Please tell that Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar went to Goa along with the family before the NCB investigation.

Many big actors on NCB’s radar

The NCB has arrested several peddlers including Riya Chakraborty, Shauvik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda Deepesh Sawant and Kshitij Prasad in Drug Link. There are reports that many big actors are on the radar of NCB. Actions can be taken against them as soon as they get strong evidence.