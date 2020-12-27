On looking at Sameera Reddy’s Instagram, a store of information is waiting for you. From Beck Recipie to inspirational and positive posts, all these will infuse energy in you. Needless to say that if you are not feeling well, then a little inspiration from the actor will definitely fix your mood.

As the year 2020 is coming to an end and everyone is expecting a better year. Here are some tips to tell you. Tips taken from the Bollywood actress’s Instagram can prove to be very helpful.

Be optimistic for 2021

The beginning of 2020 was bad, but now it is going to end, we can only hope that 2021 brings something good for all of us. Sameera Reddy has posted a video of her child. In the video, the child can be seen playing building blocks. Giving the caption of the post, he wrote, “2021! New energy! Leave the old things of 2020 behind you in good style”.

Make you feel better

Whenever you feel bad, there is nothing like good makeup. If you do not want to apply full face makeup, then apply a little lipstick. Try it next time! The use of blush and mascara instantly makes you feel better.



Spend great time with your family

A little time spent with family will make your life really precious and if you are stuck between work and stress, then make sure to take some time out for your family. Be it a baking session, a movie night or some sports, don’t forget to spend the best time and pass before the end of the year.



