If you are passionate about technology and have a smartphone Xiaomiit is essential that you are aware of the latest news, especially after the launch of the latest Android 14 update, since brands announced which cell phones will no longer receive this latest tool.

Therefore, we tell you which are the three cell phones from one of the leading brands in the smartphone market, Xiaomi will not have the latest update of the Android 14, the new version of the manufacturer’s customization layer.

This may be a factor to consider if you are thinking of purchasing one of these devices or if you already own one of them, since updating the operating system usually brings a list of changes and improvements, which probably be the leading operating system in telephony by the end of 2023.

Xiaomi has revolutionized the smartphone industry with its focus on offering high-quality devices at affordable prices, which is why it has become one of the best-known brands in the technology market.

Xiaomi that will have the latest Android 14 update

Given the lack of updates, it has consequences on the functions of cell phones, since They will not be able to enjoy MIUI 15 based on Android 14.

The three devices that already They will not have the Android 14 update, they are the Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 10S and POCO F3which will not be able to enjoy Android 14, however, it is important to note that there is still no confirmed update date, likewise, these devices will continue to work.

Therefore, while the news that some Xiaomi models will not receive the latest Android 14 update may be disappointing for some users, it is still important to highlight that Xiaomi continues to provide support and updates for many of its devices.