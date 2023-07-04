Microsoft has now revealed that three other games will be leaving xbox game pass and PC GamePass in July. The first batch of games coming to GamePass in July, but Microsoft has confirmed that three games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass soon.

spelunky 2, exoone and Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls they will all leave GamePass the 15th of July.

According to estimates, complete spelunky 2 It will take you close to 100 hours, so if you haven’t started this game yet and want to complete it, you’d better get down to business. Unlock all 32 achievements spelunky it will be quite a challenge. exoone and Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls are much more manageable, with estimates suggesting you’ll need around ten hours to complete exoone and about eight hours to Paw Patrol.

So if you are interested in finishing any of these games without having to buy them, you better hurry because you have a few days left.

Via: True Achievements

Editor’s note: No pss, wow, finish Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure Cityor rather, wow?