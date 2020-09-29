In view of the rising prices of petrol and diesel in the country, the focus is now on electric vehicles. Car manufacturers are also working on electric vehicles. At present, there are many electric cars in the country, but there are many models in them which cover a long distance in full charge. So here we are giving information about those models which cover the maximum distance in a single charge.

Hyundai kona

Hyundai’s KONA electric SUV currently offers the highest range compared to other electric vehicles currently in India. KONA can cover a distance of 452 km on a single charge. The electric motor in it gives power of 136ps and torque of 395 Nm. With the help of DC Fast Charger, it gets 80 percent charge in 57 minutes. While the AC level 2 charger, it is fully charged in 6 hours and 10 minutes. The price of KONA starts at Rs 23.72 lakh.

MG ZS EV

The MG ZS EV is a luxurious electric SUV that comes with better space. In a single full charge, this electric SUV can cover up to 340 kilometers. The electric motor in it generates power of 143ps and torque of 353Nm. With the help of fast charger, it is charged up to 80 percent in 50 minutes. The price of ZS EV starts at Rs 20.88 lakhs.

Tata Nexon EV

Tata Motors’ Nexon EV is a popular SUV. At present, this is the third SUV in the country to cover the maximum distance on full charge. The company claims that it covers a distance of 312 km on full charge. The electric motor provided in it gives power of 129PS and torque of 245 Nm. With a fast charger, it charges up to 80 percent in 60 minutes. And its price starts at Rs 13.99 lakh.

