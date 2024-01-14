Buying groceries at Albert Heijn with a Jumbo bag, that feels a bit illegal. In practice, it is mainly the groceries (which happen to be at the very bottom of the bag) that you 'forgot' to scan that make you a criminal. And there are more things in life that feel illegal, but are not. Also in the car.

This list is for education and entertainment, and is certainly not intended as inspiration for things you should try in the car. We'll just say it in advance: just because something is allowed doesn't mean it's a good idea. It is better to do as little of the following as possible behind the wheel. Especially the first item on this list of things that feel illegal in the car.

01. At traffic lights with phone in hands

As a driver, you are not allowed to hold your phone while driving. And it's also just plain stupid. But you can use your phone at the traffic light (which is red, otherwise it is a traffic light). Whether it is smart is the second question, because if you hold your phone at the traffic light, you will quickly miss the green light due to the distraction.

02. Driving with the tailgate open

Besides the fact that you are always afraid that you will lose half the contents of your car, it also feels illegal to drive with the tailgate open. However, it is allowed as long as the load does not protrude more than one meter. In principle, it is also allowed without a load, but unless someone in the car has terminal flatulence, we would just stick to open windows.

03. Driving 200 past the German police on the Autobahn

On many parts of the German highway you can drive as fast as your car can. And yet it feels very awkward when you blow past the Polizei at 200 km/h. By the way, the German police are not necessarily averse to driving a bit, so they may just ride with you for a while. And then you feel completely watched.

04. Accelerate to 130 km/h at 7:00 PM (while the rest do not)

Did you know that section checks in the Netherlands are switched off between 6:55 PM and 7:05 PM? So you can safely start accelerating to 130 km/h at 7:00 PM if it is allowed on that stretch of highway. And yet you start to doubt if you are the only one who does that. Is the clock correct? Did I miss a sign? No, most Dutch people are apparently not in that much of a hurry, don't dare, or simply don't pay attention.

05. Turn on the interior lights while driving

Nowadays, all devices that children use have their own backlight – and those kids don't read anymore anyway. But anyone from the '90s can remember how difficult it was to catch Pokémon while driving into a tunnel. Your parents may have told you not to turn on a light, but your uncle's officer allows you to turn on the interior lights while driving.

06. Driving a rented box truck

When you move, you want to push everything into the back of the moving van at once. The good news is that the law allows you to drive such a large box truck with a B driver's license, although the first time it feels like you have to have a truck driver's license. As long as the maximum permissible mass of the bus on the registration certificate does not exceed 3,500 kilos.

07. Drive on winter tires in the summer or on summer tires in the snow

In Germany you will soon no longer be allowed to drive with M+S winter tires during winter conditions, but in the Netherlands you can do whatever you want. Here too, the question remains whether it is wise, but it is allowed. Although it may feel a bit illegal to show up for the MOT with winter tires.

08. Just crossing somewhere as a pedestrian

You are not allowed to just walk through a red light. But if you just cross the road a few meters further on, it is suddenly allowed. In fact, you have to be given priority by other traffic. “We do not recommend doing it, but as a pedestrian you would enjoy protection,” a police spokesperson told TopGear Netherlands.

09. Turn around at the traffic light

If there is no sign indicating that it is not allowed, it is in principle allowed to turn 180 degrees at a traffic light. Yet it always feels like an illegal act and you quickly look around to see if you have not been seen by an officer. It is smart to see if it is possible, because road users in other directions may also have a green light, and not everyone expects you to suddenly change the wheel.