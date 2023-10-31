Fruits and vegetables. They are filled with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants. All of these substances reduce the likelihood of developing serious diseases, including cancer and heart disease. Leafy greens, brightly colored vegetables, and berries are especially useful. Aim to eat at least five servings of fruits and vegetables per day (a serving size is one cup of raw leafy greens, 1/2 cup of other vegetables or fruits, or a small whole fruit).

Nuts and seeds. They have a lot of fat, protein, and fiber. This helps reduce the risk of developing heart disease, control weight, and provide the body with necessary substances.

Whole grain products. These are quinoa, whole wheat, brown rice, millet. They contain many complex carbohydrates and fiber, help control blood sugar levels, and reduce the likelihood of developing diabetes and heart disease.

Olive oil. Extra virgin olive oil helps reduce the risk of heart disease because it contains high amounts of monounsaturated fat and antioxidants.

Legumes. These products are rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Include them in your diet two to three times a week.