Due to Corona, all industries were stalled till now, in such a situation the festival season is going to start soon where there can be quite a stir in the auto sector of India. There will be a lot of competition in the auto sector from this month to the new year as every car company is fully ready to launch different models with new technologies at a cost-effective price.

So let’s take a look at the top cars that are going to be launched in India in September 2020.

1. Kia Sonnet

Kia Motors India, which started pre-booking of its upcoming compact SUV on 20 August, Kia Sonnet is set to launch the car on the market on 18 September.

However, the company has not made any disclosure about the price of the car here. The Kia Sonnet is equipped with user friendly features such as a dashboard, high-tech digital display, instrument cluster, two-layer tray for storing mobile devices, including a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen and a navigation system with UVO that is connected Works on technology.

The Sonnet will be offered with three engine options – a SmartStream 1.2-liter four-cylinder, the second a powerful 1.0T-GDI (turbocharged gasoline direct injection) and the third an efficient 1.5-liter CRDi diesel engine that is one of five transmissions . The price of the car can be close to 7 lakh rupees.

2. Toyota Urban Cruiser

Toyota, which is starting pre-booking of its upcoming compact SUV, Urban Cruiser on August 21, may launch the car in the market in the third week of September. Toyota is also offering a warranty of 3 years and 1 lakh km during this period, which you can also increase.

The car will come with a 1.5-liter petrol engine that will have both manual and automatic transmissions. It offers many special features like LED projector headlamps, smartphone-based navigation. The price of this car is expected to be around 12 lakhs.

3. Skoda Rapid TSI AT

Skoda will start delivery of its Skoda Rapid TSI AT from 18 September. The company has already started booking with an amount of 25,000. The car will be offered in five trims – Rider Plus, Onex, Style, Monte Carlo and Ambition.

The Skoda Rapid TSI AT will be powered by a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that will be mated to a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The price of this car is expected to be around 10 – 14 lakhs.

4. Mercedes-Benz EQC

Sales of the Mercedes-Benz EQC were expected earlier this year, but COVID’s delayed launch was delayed. The company has now listed the Mercedes-Benz EQC on its website, which is an indication of the upcoming launch.

The teaser can be seen on the official Mercedes-Benz website where you get a glimpse of the EQC badging, LED headlamps, LED taillights and the luxurious electric SUV.

Electric SUV cars with fast-charger capability will be able to charge 0 – 80% in just 40 minutes. The price of this car is expected to be around 1 crore.