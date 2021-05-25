Hellas Verona faced the last day of Serie A with nothing at stake. The Veronese were in the middle of the table and not even Europe to reach Sampdoria was mathematically possible. If they lose their position with Genoa and for that they would fight.

Those from the north traveled to the other end, to Diego Armando Maradona, to play one last day in which Napoli did have to fight for a place in the Champions League that they ended up losing.

The Azzurri failed to win with Hellas scoring a point thanks to a Faraoni goal in 69. Thus, doubts began from Italy as to whether Hellas made an extra effort to leave Naples out and Juric, their coach, jumped.

“You should be ashamed of yourself. Apologize, it is unacceptable. Only in Italy are these suspicions poured out,” he told Sky Sports journalist Massimo Ugolini before he finished the question. “I am not happy that he wonders if we have worked more against Napoli than in previous games. You have not seen how we have been playing recently, “said the coach.

With this tie, Naples is fifth in Serie A with 77 points and will play the Europa League. Those from the south stayed one of Juve and Atalanta, who were fourth and third respectively and if they will go to the Champions League