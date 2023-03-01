Mexico.- On October 14, 2023, an annular solar eclipse can be seen in some regions of the world and Mexico is no exception. This will be an astronomical phenomenon of great beauty, however, Did you know that it generates strange behaviors in some animals?

Ecophysiologist and Professor of Animal Biology and Physiology at Royal Holloway, Steve Portugal, published in The Conversation that almost all animals organize their day based on the cycles of light and darknesswhich are generally regular and rhythmic.

“Animals can tell all this by the number of daylight hours they experience.but the cycles of the moon also strongly influence its behavior,” he added.

This is why animals can present strange behaviors during a solar eclipse.

In some species such as birds, insects and fish, a change in activity in response to decreased sunlight. Some become restless or hide, while others are more active and make more sounds.

In dogs, owners may notice a change in behavior during a solar eclipse. Some may become anxious or scared, while others may show curiosity about the astronomical event.

However, it is important to remember that every dog ​​is different and may react differently.

Cats can also exhibit strange behavior during a solar eclipse. Its changes are similar to those presented by canines. It is important to remember that cats are territorial animals and may feel threatened by decreased sunlight.

In conclusion, solar eclipses can cause strange behavior in animals, although they can vary from species to speciesit is important to be attentive to the signs of our pets and provide them with a safe environment during the astronomical event.

Solar eclipses are an astronomical phenomenon that occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, totally or partially blocking the light emitted by the star.

Remember that it will not only look impressive to you, it will also to the animals. Take care of them.

