Yes, take a good look at it. It would almost give you a headache. This half-pickup is not the work of a bored employee at a demolition company or Master Milo’s American cousin. Who would also be called Master Milo there, probably. No, they call this one there seaplane tug or a seaplane mover. Or in Dutch a seaplane mover.

These crazy vehicles are used to get seaplanes in and out of the water. In principle, you could grab a normal pick-up with the towing equipment on the towbar, but then you always have to drive backwards. And this is a job where you want to see what you are doing. Removing the old rear wheels makes the pick-up easier to maneuver.

The example in the video below is not unique, by the way. If you search for seaplane tug you come across a lot of creations. Often they are pick-ups (probably because they are easy to convert due to the ladder chassis and because they can pull quite a bit of themselves), but we even come across a converted Golf 1, and half an Oldsmobile.