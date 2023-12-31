Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Press Split

If you want to run errands on New Year's Day, you'll have to be patient. The first of January is a public holiday. But not all shops are closed.

Frankfurt – If you had to buy something in the supermarket shortly before the New Year's Eve party, you probably found the doors closed. Since New Year's Eve fell on a Sunday, opening and sales bans on Sundays applied in most federal states. As early as Christmas Eve, consumers had to plan their shopping and errands carefully. Consumers must also expect severe restrictions on January 1st, a public holiday. However, individual exceptions also apply.

Shopping on New Year's Day: These stores are open

In Germany, the Shop Closing Act regulates the opening times of sales outlets. This means that on a holiday like January 1st, supermarkets and discount stores like Lidl, Aldi or Rewe have closed. However, the law contains numerous exceptions, so that in most cases the following regulations apply:

Pharmacies are only allowed to sell medicines, nursing products, infant care and infant nutrition products, hygienic items and disinfectants on public holidays.

are only allowed to sell medicines, nursing products, infant care and infant nutrition products, hygienic items and disinfectants on public holidays. Gas stations may sell spare parts for motor vehicles on public holidays if this is necessary to maintain or restore roadworthiness. The sale of operating materials and travel supplies is permitted.

may sell spare parts for motor vehicles on public holidays if this is necessary to maintain or restore roadworthiness. The sale of operating materials and travel supplies is permitted. kiosks are allowed to sell newspapers and magazines between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on public holidays.

are allowed to sell newspapers and magazines between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on public holidays. sales outlets Passenger stations and on Airports are allowed to open on public holidays. However, only products that are needed for travel may be sold there.

and on are allowed to open on public holidays. However, only products that are needed for travel may be sold there. Source: LadSchlG

Shopping on New Year’s Day – These are the products stores sell

The law defines travel supplies as products such as newspapers, magazines, road maps, city maps, travel literature, writing materials, tobacco products, cut flowers, travel toiletries, films, sound recordings, travel first-aid kits, travel souvenirs and toys of lower value, food and luxury goods in small quantities and foreign currency. Consumers can purchase all of these things at gas stations, train stations and airports on New Year's Day.

Most shops remain closed on New Year's Day. However, there are some exceptions. © Photomontage Funke Photo Services/Hanno Bode/IMAGO

All federal states can enact their own laws that go beyond the federal regulations. In individual rural areas it can happen that shops are open for up to two hours on public holidays, as in §11 LadSchG Are defined. All other errands will have to wait until January 2nd. (vk)