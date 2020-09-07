Highlights: National Statistical Office released report on education

Education figures in ‘developed’ states not good, ‘poor’ states in better condition

Kerala again in the forefront, 96.2% of people there are educated

Education situation better in northern India than in southern states

new Delhi

If you are asked which of the states of Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Telangana and Karnataka have higher literacy rate, what would you answer? If you took the name of a southern state, you will be proved wrong and that too with a big margin. There has been a report on the education of the National Statistical Office (NSO). Looking at its figures, it seems that at least in terms of literacy, the status of ‘developed states’ is not as good. The truth is that Andhra Pradesh has a literacy rate of 66.4%, which is the lowest among all states of India. 70.9% of the population is literate in Bihar while 72.8% in Telangana. The literacy of these three states is lower than the national average literacy rate of 77.7%.

Of the above six states, the figures of Assam and Uttarakhand can embarrass large states. In Karnataka, where 72.2% people are literate, in Assam more than 85.9% of the population is educated. Uttarakhand has a literacy rate of 87.6% which is lower than only Kerala and Delhi in the big states.

Kerala miles ahead of other states

This data from the NSO is for 2017-18 and is for those above the age of 7 years. Kerala remains the most literate state in the country, with 96.2% of its population being literate. The great thing is that the literacy gap between men and women is only 2.2 percentage points. While at the national level, this gap is 14.4 percent points. 84.7% of men in India are educated while only 70.3% of women are literate.

Those waiting tickets will get relief, railways brought ‘clone’ scheme

Big gap in literacy of men and women

It usually happens that in states where there is low literacy rate, there is a huge difference in literacy among men and women. However this is not completely true. In Andhra Pradesh, for example, there is a difference of only 13.9% in the literacy of males and females. In comparison, Rajasthan (23.2), Bihar (19.2) and Uttar Pradesh (18.4) have higher overall literacy rates, but the difference between men and women is more than 15 percentage points.

‘GDP to lose Rs 20 lakh crore this year’

Big difference in literacy of men and women

The literacy figures in urban and rural areas are more or less the same. In Kerala, there is a difference of just 1.9 percentage points between these two areas. At the same time, the literacy of the urban population of Telangana is 23.4% more than the rural areas. In Andhra Pradesh, this difference is 19.2 percentage points. If we combine gender and urban-rural figures, a very worrying picture emerges. There is a huge difference of 27.2 percentage points between urban male literacy and rural female literacy. These figures are worse in the states. In Rajasthan, the difference is 38.5% points (91.1 vs 52.5%) while in Telangana it is 38% points (91.7 vs 53.7%).

Jobs in Airport Authority of India, salary up to 1.40 lakhs

There are only four states in the country where male literacy in cities is less than 90 percent. No state has less than 85% literacy. In contrast, more than 80% of literate women are Kerala only. Female literacy in 13 of the 22 major states in the country is less than 70 percent. In four of these, it is less than 60%.