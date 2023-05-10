Home page World

Yannick Hanke

No ESC final without the “Countdown” and the “Aftershow” of the ARD. In 2023, too, the ESC supporting program will be moderated by Barbara Schöneberger. Who is visiting?

Munich/Liverpool – From a German point of view, some people are firmly part of the “inventory” around the ESC. On the one hand there is commentator legend Peter Urban, who resigns after the ESC final in Liverpool. But there is also presenter Barbara Schöneberger, who has already been through the German ESC preliminary decision and has been “leading” the supporting program on ARD for years.

Also in the final of Euro Vision Song Contest 2023 Barbara Schöneberger is represented in Liverpool – or rather: before and after. Because the 49-year-old moderates again “ESC – the Countdown” and “ESC – the Aftershow”. Both programs are broadcast live from Liverpool – and can be seen for the first time and at the same time on ORF 1 and SRF 1. But which guests can Schöneberger receive around the ESC final?

Doesn’t just set the pace for the ESC supporting program around the final on May 13 in Liverpool: moderator Barbara Schöneberger. © Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa/archive image

Barbara Schöneberger moderates the ARD supporting program from the ESC final – these stars are there

Like the ARD via eurovision.de announced that the ESC supporting program on Saturday will feature singer and former ESC participant Max Mutzke, presenter Sylvie Meis, Austrian ex-ESC star and composer Cesár Sampson and Swiss singer Luca Hänni (28), former “Let’s Dance” and ESC candidate, ready.

Singer and ex-ESC participant Max Mutzke

Singer and ex-ESC participant Cesár Sampson

Singer and ex-ESC participant Luca Hänni

Presenter and ESC fan Sylvie Meis

Mutzke represented Germany at the ESC in Istanbul in 2004 and finished eighth. Sampson, on the other hand, even took third place when he took part in the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest. In between is the DSDS winner from 2012, Luca Hänni. In 2019, the Swiss was able to take fourth place. Sylvie Meis is holding up the flag for prominent ESC fans this evening.

ESC participants from Germany, Austria and Switzerland at the ESC supporting program

According to the ARD, the candidates from Germany, Austria and Switzerland will also be included in the supporting program of the ESC 2023, who of course want to achieve a high placement in the final in Liverpool – whereby the Neighboring countries of the Federal Republic have yet to qualify for the final.

Germany gets through Lord of the Lost and represented their song “Blood & Glitter”. Switzerland relies on the singer Remo Forrer and the song “Watergun”. With Teya & Salena, Austria once again trusts a duo that asks the following musical question: “Who the Hell Is Edgar?”.

Whether also a moderator Barbara Schöneberger has to put up with some questions on social media again? At the German ESC preliminary round Schöneberger made a few mistakesr – and was harshly criticized for it. In contrast to Jan Böhmermann and “his” ESC contribution, which has been well received. (han)