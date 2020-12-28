Every year in the Bollywood industry, many star kids are seen making their debut in films. But due to Corona viral this year, many Star Kid could not make their career in films. But such speculations are being made that in the year 2021 many children of the star can enter films.

Sanaya Kapoor

The first name in this list comes from Sanjay Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor. Sanaya Kapoor wants to make her career in Bollywood films. According to the media report, Sanaya can step into films in the year 2021.

Khushi Kapoor

Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor also wants to make a career in Bollywood industry like her sister Jahnavi Kapoor. According to media reports, Khushi Kapoor can debut in films in the year 2021.

Ahan pandey

Ahan Pandey is the nephew of Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey. Ahan Pandey also wants to make a career in films like his sister Ananya Pandey. According to the media report, in the year 2021, Ahaan can make his debut with Yash Raj’s film.

Aryan Khan

Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is very active on social media. According to media reports, Aryan Khan can start his film career in the year 2021 with Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year 3’.

Agastya Nanda

Agastya Nanda, grandson of Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, also wants to make his career in the Bollywood industry. According to media reports, Agastya Nanda can be seen debuting in films in the year 2021.