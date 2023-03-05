What is a successful speed camera? One that rakes in enough money for the state or one that never flashes because everyone keeps to the speed? Depending on which philosophy you adhere to, we have the most or least successful speed controls in the Netherlands here. These speed cameras each issued only one fine in 2022.

The Public Prosecution Service publishes statistics on traffic fines in the Netherlands a few times a year. Earlier you saw here the top 10 speed cameras in the Netherlands (the most successful – or not?) and an overview of which nationalities drive the most fines in the Netherlands. Check out the speed cameras that only flashed once below.

Tilburg – Heart of Brabantlaan

At the Hart van Brabantlaan in Tilburg there is a permanent speed camera that generates a nice turnover every year. Last year, that pole flashed more than 5,500 people. But that is not this pole, because further down the avenue, the judiciary also set up a temporary pole. Incidentally, these are different poles than the flex speed cameras, because they are at different locations.

This temporary pole (which was located at house number 177) flashed only one speeding driver throughout 2022. Incidentally, a non-permanent pole was also erected further down the street at number 301. This turned out to be more successful with no fewer than five fines. Both are a bit of an embarrassment, if you ask us.

Steenbergen – N257

Apparently everyone on the N257 behaves properly. Or the speed camera can be seen from a great distance, that is also possible. The speed camera located near Steenbergen on the N257 managed to catch only one speeding driver in 2022. Incidentally, this also seems to be a temporary pole. At other locations, this pole only caught a few dozen offenders. A little fixed speed camera does thousands a year.

Rotterdam – Beukelsdijk

Rotterdam also started working with temporary speed cameras. The locations are Max Havelaarweg, Spinozaweg, Van der Duijn van Maasdamweg, Straatweg, West-Kruiskade, Bergweg and Beukelsdijk. In the statistics of the Public Prosecution Service we see that pole number 3991, the temporary speed camera on Breukelsdijk, issued only one ticket last year.