A helicopter tries to extinguish the flames after the explosion on August 4, 2020 in Beirut (Lebanon). (AFP)

“Beirut, lose all the things – begin over”. That is the story of the household of French singer Cyril Mokaïesh, who settled in Paris through the nice pains of Lebanon. This track was launched final 12 months, and Lebanon is bleeding once more this 12 months.

The tragedy came about within the port of Beirut on August 4. A huge explosion that devastated town and in addition the establishments of Lebanon. Then, like a sinister aftershock, final Thursday – we instantly advised you about it on France Data – an enormous hearth within the port destroyed a whole lot of tons of humanitarian support. On this new disaster, the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, has pledged himself within the title of France’s hyperlinks with Lebanon – and these hyperlinks have their mark in our heritage of songs.

Within the first episode of These songs that make the information this weekend, you hear excerpts from:

Cyril Mokaïesh, Beirut, 2019

Enrico Macias, Beirut, 1963

Isabelle Aubret, Beirut, 1984

Man Béart, Free Lebanon, 1989

Bernard Lavilliers, Saturday night time in Beirut, 2008

Charles Aznavour, Take me, 1967

Cora Madou, On the port of Marseille, 1935

Thierry Chazelle, Le Havre, on the port, 2008

Moussu TE Lei Jovents, In La Ciotat, 2005

Suzy Solidor, We dance on the port, 1939

Cyril Mokaïesh, Beirut, 2019

