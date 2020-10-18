Charles Aznavour in concert in 2009. (MORENA BRENGOLA / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE)

Ah, the precious 20 years! Last Wednesday, in his televised speech, the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron said, I quote, that “It’s hard to be 20 in 2020”.

No one disputes it. Simply, one can wonder if being 20 years old is not hard all the time, in each generation. We remember that in 1932, Paul Nizan wrote, in his novel Aden Arabia : “I was twenty. I won’t let anyone say this is the best age in life.”

However, there is in our collective memory a kind of passion of the 20 years and Charles Aznavour expresses it well in Her youth, a song recorded in 1957 – he was 33, then, but he would later reveal that he had written this song years earlier, at 26.

In the second episode of These songs that make the news airing this weekend, you hear excerpts from:

Charles Aznavour, Her youth, 1957

Francis Lalanne, I’m twenty years old, 1979

Françoiz Breut, The life ahead, 2005

Jehan Jonas, It’s that you’re twenty years old, 1973

Charles Aznavour, It, 1955

Charles Aznavour, We never know, 1956

Charles Aznavour, Whenever I love 1964

Charles Aznavour, Yesterday again, 1964

Charles Aznavour, It was enough for you that I love you, 1964

Charles Aznavour, Bohemian, 1965

Charles Aznavour, The Palace of our chimeras, 1966

Charles Aznavour, What have we done when we were twenty ?, 2000

