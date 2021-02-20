A protester launches a paving stone on the Catalan police forces in Barcelona this Friday, February 18, 2021. The imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasél has triggered clashes since February 16. (JOSEP LAGO / AFP)

So it all started like that. We are in 2011, and the Catalan rapper Pablo Hasél released this track whose title can be translated as “democracy, girl of a bitch”. And, one thing leading to another, he is now in prison. We told you about it this week on France Info, his incarceration provoked violent demonstrations, and also a political debate on freedom of expression in Spain.

So, obviously, it’s not just this song, there are also tweets, incidents, public statements, other raps by Pablo Hasél but, in the end, it is still an artist who goes to prison for having expressed himself – certainly, opinions that Spanish justice considers to be support for terrorism, certainly insults against the person of the king, but the question of freedom of expression in general, and of artists in particular, arises in Spain. But what about in France?

In the first episode of These songs that make the news this weekend, you hear excerpts from:

Pablo Hasél, Democracia su puta madre, 2011

Léo Ferré, Lethe, 1957

Robert Charlebois, Lethe, 1977

Georges Chelon, Lethe, 2006

Supreme NTM, Police, 1993

Léo Ferré, Lethe, 1957

