There is something that has changed in politics, and what is happening to American democracy is an interesting warning to the French. The cycle of debates leading up to the November 3 presidential election has also entered a curious chaos. The rather classic courtesy of the debate between Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence this week has not dispelled the disastrous impression left by the televised fight between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, pending a possible second round next week. .

And we realize, finally, that part of the political speech, these last years, looks like this song of Alexis HK. We are not happy, we are not happy with anything, we are not happy that the others are not happy, we can’t take it anymore… But Alexis HK warns us in 2009 in the song La Maison Ronchonchon: “If you’re too grumpy, if you’re too grumpy, you’ll spend your evening with idiots …”

In the second episode of These songs that make the news airing this weekend, you hear excerpts from:

Alexis HK, The Ronchonchon House, 2009

Maxime Le Forestier, The Indian File, 1998

Serge Gainsbourg, Requiem for a c…, 1969

Java, Shut up, 2009

The Holy Saviors, Shut up, 2011

Marianne James, Patati, potata, 2006

Renaud Papillon Paravel, Shut up, 2008

