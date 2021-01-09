Many American parliamentarians want to rely on Donald Trump’s mental state to obtain his dismissal. Here, in a cabinet meeting at the White House, October 21, 2019 (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP)

In The crazy girl by Pauline Julien, the diagnosis is clear. We see what madness is. The behavior is totally deviant, from the first glance. This song by Pauline Julien ends badly, obviously, and it echoes a sort of imagery of Épinal de la folie – especially feminine.

The madman walks the streets naked, for example. But this imagery of madness is very far from actual madness. Finally, when I say real, it is also because to say that someone is crazy is necessarily imprecise and abusive, even if those who say it are absolutely convinced of it.

We see it these days with the desire of some American parliamentarians to invoke Article 4 of Amendment 25 of the United States Constitution to dismiss President Donald Trump, on the grounds that he is clearly “unable to exercise the powers and fulfill the duties of his office” – in this case, because the events of the last days would prove that he is no longer mentally capable of carrying out his charge.

In the first episode of These songs that make the news this weekend, you hear excerpts from:

Pauline Julien, The crazy girl, 1958

Thomas Fersen, Maudie, 2005

Thomas Fersen, Hyacinthe, 2005

Serge Gainsbourg, Lunatic Asylum, 1976

Daniel Balavoine, Diversion, 1980

Edith Piaf, White coats, 1960

Alain Kan, White coats, 1976

Martha Wainwright, White coats, 2009

Juliette Greco, The crazy girl, 1972

You can also follow the news of this column on Twitter.

Remember: during the summer of 2019, La Playlist de Françoise Hardy was a journey through the musical baggage of an author, composer and performer considered to be the arbiter of the elegance of pop in France.

In July and August 2017, we spent Un été en Souchon, during which Alain Souchon guided us on a tasty walk through a lifetime of love for song.

All summer 2016, in the company of Vincent Delerm, we wandered around in La Playlist amoureuse de la chanson, truant exploration of popular heritage. You can also extend the delicacies of this summer column with the Lover’s Dictionary of French Song, co-published by Plon and franceinfo.