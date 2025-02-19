The top smartphones 2025 continues at a good pace: several high -end phones have already seen the light even before Mobile World Congress from Barcelona, ​​which traditionally makes known many of the most interesting devices of the year. Of course, for those who want to get a device of absolute quality, many of the alternatives still date back last year, but Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Honor Magic7 Pro, who have just arrived at the stores, have already won a position in it ranking Wired monthly.

In this early 2025 we can identify the trends that will characterize the smartphones more desired. More and more artificial intelligence (AI) will be discussed and, in particular, its decline “On Device“, directly on the device without going through the cloud. The digital assistants to whom we can finally write and speak in natural language will be the order of the day, But computational photography will also continue to be one of the hallmarks of the smartphones more desired and expensive. It will no longer surprise to see collaborations between manufacturers and the big names of the photographic industry, from Hasselblad to Leica. All this combined with products that no longer have a rival in terms of manufacturing quality, and technical specifications at this level: from a certain price threshold, the products of 2025 will be designed to remain in full form until at least 2030 .

What a smartphone high -end

The name says it all: the best smartphones High range are distinguished not only by their power and reliability, but also by their user experience and their extras. Above them, little or nothing. The price of the rest invites not to accept anything less: they are devices whose price almost always starts above one thousand dollars.

In the list of functions, the quality and price ratio is not at all priority; These are exceptional products in which the technological solutions used are often pointers and faces. However, when a smartphone He manages to collect dozens of dollars less than his rivals, it is worth highlighting.

From the point of view of pure and hard performance, slowdown in any field is not allowed, overheating is not welcome and even failures must be minimized; In most cases, the processors used are the best of their class in the last generation, accompanied by memories that follow the rhythm marked by the CPU and the GPU.

System updates must be lasting, punctual and, if possible, frequent, to keep the agile and protected device even years after purchase. The wireless and fast load are taken for granted, as well as a high quality screen, brightness, resolution and frequency of update. Biometric recognition, whether digital or facial, must be instant and without errors.

What distinguishes from each other to the products that exceed this selection are some very specific characteristics. From the user experience that provides the operating system and its interface to the design of the product, through the reproduction of audio and the photographic compartment, the most difficult to successfully implement. This year, the challenge will also be played in the AI ​​field, with more advanced digital assistants and advanced visual recognition and content recognition functions.

The best smartphones February 2025

Our selection of the best smartphones It has been updated to February 2025 and begins to give way to more than one phone this year. Product positions, in fact, change from month to month, also in relation to quality and price relations. Here, then, the Top 5 The exaggerated (in every way) Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultrathe “ultra” phone by definition. An abnormal screen, an unparalleled equipment -including the characteristic Stylus– And a lot of artificial intelligence is its hallmarks: it is not a desirable update for those who already have the 2024 model, but for all others it is a potential object of desire.

Secondly, the iPhone 16 Probetween the many lights of an impeccable product and the waiting of a AI that still is missing. He Google Pixel 9 Pro It follows in third position: the smartphone From the Mountain View company a little when recording video, but you can still have a phenomenal photograph, an increasingly cunning AI and a downward price.

Speaking of photography, the fourth position of February is that of the OPPO FIND X8 PRO: The Chinese group device is not cheap, but it is a real wonder in the capture of images, an splinter in daily operations and a pleasure to use and see. The second novelty of February closes this month, the Magic7 Pro Honoran impeccable phone that more than revolutionizing last year’s formula, has perfected its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

It is not a revolution compared to the model of last year, but after all, the important thing is the team that wins … and the Ultra Galaxy S25 remains the most complete phone on the current panorama of smartphones. Even if only for the Stylus retractable that is now practically exclusive to this series of Gadgets.