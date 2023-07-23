We take a look at 12 cool little four wheel drive cars.

In 2023 there are more and more things that are becoming rare. Small four-wheel drive vehicles, for example, is an ever-shrinking category. Now it’s a very, very specific part of the market. Even all those crossovers you see on the market today are often only available with two-wheel drive. Everything to limit those last few grams of CO2 emissions, of course.

Four-wheel drive is ideal for high-powered or off-road vehicles. This is often not the case with small cars from the A and B segment. They are (usually) intended for the asphalt and have relatively little power. However, in recent years there have really been small cars with four-wheel drive. These are 12 funny examples:

Citroen 2CV 4×4 Sahara

1960

We start this list with the submission of Autoblog editor and duck lover @michel. Four-wheel drive is not a new phenomenon. Not even on smaller cars. But in many cases it concerns a small all-terrain vehicle. The Citroen 2CV is not the first car you would expect as an AWD, and yet it exists. However, the AWD system is extremely rudimentary. There is a motor in the front that drives the front wheels and there is also a motor for the rear wheels!

Yes, there’s another block in the trunk. Now you shouldn’t imagine too much, each block has just over 0.4 liters, so it’s less than 0.9 liters in total. It is not a one-off or series of five cars. There are only 694 units built in total! Most ended up in the desert (for which they were intended), but you also sometimes encountered them in Alpine countries.

MG Metro 6R4

1985

With the introduction of the Audi Quattro plus the flexible rules in Group B, even MG was keen to build a special rally car. The idea of ​​Group B was simple: you had to build 200 copies for the street and that was pretty much it. This car therefore does not have much to do with the Austin Metro.

Behind the front seats is a 3.0 liter V6 that would later be seen in the Jaguar XJ220. This V6 delivers its power, about 250 hp, to all four wheels. The rally versions delivered 160 hp more. It was never a success.

Fiat Panda 4×4 Sisley (153)

1987

Pepe! This is James May’s Fiat during the Grand Tour episode in which the gentlemen have decided that they are wildlife photographers. Despite the cute looks of the cart, this is really a climbing goat. Not coincidentally a Panda with a drive shaft to the rear. Steyr-Puch was responsible for the all-wheel drive system which was quite serious. No Haldex coupling, but permanent four-wheel drive!

The engine of this Fiat Panda is a 999cc FIRE four-cylinder that squeezed out 45 horsepower on its best day. FIRE did not stand for fire, but for ‘Fully Integrated Robotized Engine’. The Sisley version (Sisley is a fashion brand) includes white wheels, a roof rack, altimeter, headlight wipers and of course the much needed badges. Initially, 500 were to be built, but there was so much enthusiasm for it that Fiat just started delivering it as an implementation.

Suzuki Alto Suzuki Works RS R (CC72V)

1986

Then we have now arrived at a few special Japanese little ones with four-wheel drive. . Of course, Suzuki also participated in the AWD craze of the 1990s among the Kei-Cars. Suzuki was one of the first with the ‘Works’ versions of the Alto. The first came in the 1980s. The best part is the tailgate with a lot of text on it.

Enough to keep for a while for when you have to go to the toilet. It said Suzuki, Twin Cam, Turbo, Full Time 4W, RS R Works. There was NO more text on the side. Not that the Works RS R needed it, because the car was adorned with a very thick body kit.

Mitsubishi Minica Dangan ZZ-4 (E-H21A)

1990

The Minica is Mitsubishi’s smallest model since 1961. The car was intended to comply with the strict Kei-Car regulations. However, a small car does not always mean a simple car. A Kei-Car can be anything: MPV, off-road, shopping car or hot hatch.

The Japanese stuffed these small cars with technology that marketing executives of European car brands would still boast about. The engine of the Dangan ZZ was the first series-produced car with an engine with five valves per cylinder and thus optional four-wheel drive.

Daihatsu Mira TR-XX X4 (L210S)

1992

The Daihatsu Mira is the Japanese version of the Daihatsu Cuore, the smallest car of the brand that specializes in small cars. The TR-XX does not have five valves per cylinder like the Minica Dangan ZZ, but only 2. The single cam three cylinder easily pumped out 64 hp and more is not allowed according to the Kei-Car rules. Not all TR-XX models have four-wheel drive.

The ‘L200’ models are front wheel drive, the ‘L210’ are AWD. There is also an L220, which then has four-wheel steering. On a Kei-Car! In addition to this X4, there was also an X4R, a bare homologation version with standard interior, steelies and standard bumpers. If you have tuning plans, you should choose it given the strengthened engine, modified chassis and even shorter gearbox.

Subaru Vivio RX-R AWD (KK)

1992

Of course, Subaru should not be missing from this overview of small cars with four-wheel drive. The Japanese brand has grown by offering AWD on normal cars. With the Vivio you could get four-wheel drive on the regular standard model, but also on the RX-R. It had a four-cylinder with a mechanical supercharger, two overhead camshafts and four valves per cylinder. On a car with 658cc!!!!

As with the other small Japanese Kei cars in this overview, Subaru used this model in rallying. The model was built until 1998. Then the Subaru Vivio was succeeded by the Subaru Pleo, which was actually just a Daihatsu Cuore.

Fiat Panda 4×4 (169)

2004

In 2003 there was a new Fiat Panda. Well, actually it was supposed to be the Fiat Gingo, but Renault thought that was too similar to their Twingo, especially because the car operated in the same segment. There are also four-wheel drive versions.

The Climbing and Cross are dressed tough, but are therefore not really. The Panda 4×4 Professional is. Just like the original Panda 4×4 (which is becoming a sought after collector’s item). The Panda 4×4 is a very basic version with coincidentally four-wheel drive. It is the ideal car for postmen and other businesses in mountainous areas.

Audi A1 quattro (8X)

2012

This car does not seem special, but it is. The Audi A1 quattro is a project of the engineers of Audi itself, not of the Sport division. The Audi A1 is a small hatchback on the same platform as the Volkswagen Polo and Seat Ibiza. The A1 quattro got the CWZA engine under the hood, good for 256 hp.

That power was not by accident: it was 1 hp more than the Clio V6 Phase II, which was previously the strongest B-segment car ever. Audi often did silly things with the power: for example, the Audi S4 B6 had 1 hp more than its closest competitor, the BMW M3. Special was the four-wheel drive system, which was not available on any other Audi A1. Or on a Polo or Ibiza. Very special is that only 333 were built.

Audi S1 ​​(8X)

2015

Of course, Audi had developed the AWD system for the Audi A1 quattro only. In principle, the Audi S1 ​​is a further development of it, but less spectacular. With 231 hp, four-wheel drive and a manual six-speed gearbox, this is still a very nice bomb.

The price was particularly interesting, because you had one from 40 grand. A lot of money for a B-segment car, but it also went to 100 km / h in 5.8 seconds! The top speed was limited to 250 km/h. Great performance for a small car.

Toyota GR Yaris (XP210)

2020

The Toyota GR Yaris is a special case. Toyota realized that they had developed a slightly too practical car with a five-door Yaris. The homologation requirements in the WRC are a lot more flexible than before in terms of homologation models. The five-door Toyota Yaris was too high for Toyota, so they developed a three-door variant especially for the rally version.

It didn’t matter in the end, because the latest rule change is that a WRC car is just a chassis with a body on top that looks like a road car (but has nothing to do with it). It has ensured that we have a great hot hatchback in the Toyota showroom. Definitely a classic for the future.

Suzuki Ignis AllGrip (MF)

2023

And so we have arrived at 2023. That is now! Unless you read this article later, of course. At the moment there are few small cars with four-wheel drive available. If we do not count all crossovers, there are only a few. At Suzuki you can choose two!

The Swift AllGrip and the Ignis Allgrip. For 3,500 extra extra you can enjoy four-wheel drive at Suzuki. Unfortunately there is no Suzuki Sport version of it yet, that would finish the story nicely.

This article These small cars have four-wheel drive appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#small #cars #fourwheel #drive