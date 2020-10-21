Every mother wants to prepare her daughter mentally and physically for her first period, but it is very difficult for them to know when their daughter’s first menstrual cycle will come so that they can prepare their daughter for it.If your daughter is also in puberty age and you are trying to get an idea of ​​her periods to begin, then some of the hints mentioned here can help you in this task.Many people believe that menstruation is related to puberty, but the truth is that girls have their first period about two years after going to puberty. Some children have puberty at the age of 8. The first physical sign of development of breast buds when it comes to puberty. It usually occurs between 11 and 12 years of age, but some children may develop breast buds before or after.

Body hair

Before the period comes, hair starts coming in the parts of the body where it was not there before. Hair comes in the legs and underarms and hair growth also starts in the sex organs. Shortly after the exit of breast buds, pubic hair ie hair starts coming in the sexual organs. This may be a sign of the onset of the period.



Vaginal discharge

In addition to breast buds and pubic hair, vaginal discharge also gives you a clear indication that your daughter is going to have periods. At this time, explain to your daughter that she is going to start periods in just a few months. Prepare your daughter for this. Vaginal discharge begins about six to 12 months before periods begin.

Discharge of clear, yellow or white color like water can occur. This means that more estrogen is being produced in the body. No need to worry about it.



What should mother do

It is the responsibility of every mother to prepare her daughter mentally and physically for this major change happening in her body. The onset of the menstrual cycle often causes severe abdominal pain and a variety of problems, which make girls scared.

In this case, explain to your daughter and increase her courage that this is a rule of nature for which she has to be prepared.

Also include things in his diet that are rich in iron and folic acid. All these nutrients are beneficial for staying healthy and hormonal balance even later.