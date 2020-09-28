The contraction While it is common to have mild stomach cramps during pregnancy, it can be a serious problem if you feel a sharp contraction. Frequent or painful contractions long before the delivery date can be a sign of premature labor. Tell the doctor about this immediately. A few days before delivery, a false labor pen is also available, which women do not understand. If this contraction is getting too much, then it is not right for both mother and child to ignore it. Also read: What does it mean to have white water from the vagina during pregnancy

Heavy bleeding Some women complain of bleeding early in pregnancy, which is normal. It is also known as implant bleeding. Do not take it lightly if a pregnant woman is suffering from excessive bleeding especially during the last days of pregnancy. Women who have placenta in the wrong place have a higher risk of such bleeding. It is dangerous for both mother and child.

Vaginal discharge Vaginal discharge is common during pregnancy, but diluted fluid can be dangerous. It can usually be a sign of a water bag burst and occurs a few days before the delivery date. In such a situation, there can be a serious threat to pregnancy. When there is amniotic fluid around the baby in the womb, it protects the baby. This amniotic fluid is called a water bag. It is very important for the development of the baby. A serious complication can arise if the water bag breaks prematurely. Also read: Right or wrong to sleep on pregnancy in pregnancy?

Blurred eye During the last two months of pregnancy, dizziness and blurred eyes can appear. If you are having trouble focusing or see blur then tell your doctor immediately. Pregnant women with diabetes can be especially problematic. Also read: Anushka Sharma in Pregnancy is making her craving cool by this

Swelling of extremities Swelling of hands, feet or other organs is common during pregnancy, but if there is pain in the inflamed area or there is redness and rashes then it can be a matter of concern. This can happen due to blood clotting, so keep a close watch on your skin. If there is painful swelling in the hands or feet, tell the doctor immediately. Click here to read this news in English

