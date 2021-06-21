As the immune system is the first line of defense for our bodies against viral and bacterial attacks and deadly pathogens, doctors warn of 5 signs that confirm weak immunity, which requires speeding up strengthening it by following a balanced diet with exercise, abstaining from smoking and using nutritional supplements if necessary.

According to the “Times of India”, the signs are: persistent digestive disorders, such as constipation, diarrhea, gas, and slow wound healing due to the lack of cell renewal. Exhaustion and fatigue even after enough sleep, lack of energy, in addition to the recurrence of colds for more than 3 times a year, and finally, stress and anxiety, which increases the rate of smoking, and stimulates the release of corticosteroids, which decreases lymphocytes in the body.