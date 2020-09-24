‘Hey! My periods are missed, it means I am pregnant. ‘ You have often heard this from the mouths of women. Because usually missed menstruation is a simple way to know pregnancy. But do you know that even before the period is missed, your body gives you many ways to indicate that you have become pregnant. However, you do not pay much attention to it, due to which you do not see this symptom. But even before the period missed time, some early signs of pregnancy start to appear, whose list we have brought in this article today. So what is the delay, start reading!

Twitch: Cramps are an early and obvious sign of pregnancy. If you are pregnant you may experience mild cramps. These cramps will be similar to the cramps that occur during your periods, but will occur in your lower abdomen or lower back.

Increased body temperature: It is more accurate than the rest of the symptoms, if we pay attention to the temperature of the body, changes in it can be detected. Before ovulation, body temperature rises and returns to normal after your period cycle. However, during pregnancy, the body temperature remains high. This is due to high levels of progesterone during pregnancy, which leads to an increase in body temperature. If your body temperature is rising after 20 days from ovulation, it marks the beginning of a new journey in your life.

Sore throat and heavy breasts: A sore throat, heavy breasts or dark colored isolates are symptoms of pregnancy, which you will see a week before the missed period. With the increase in estrogen levels after conception, women feel pain in the breasts. The nipples start to look dark and itchy, you start feeling twitching or prickling. But, all these are not very different from the symptoms of your period, but they will remain even after your period is missed.

Feeling tired and sleepy: Hormonal changes keep you tired all the time. Exhaustion and excessive sleepiness are early signs of getting pregnant. It is normal to feel tired after doing small tasks during pregnancy. Increased progesterone levels may be the reason for your excessive sleepiness and all this will be felt for the first three months. The body begins to produce more blood to support the growing fetus, resulting in increased tiredness. This can be reduced through a healthy diet, food rich in minerals, vitamins, iron, and liquids.

Vomiting: Vomiting is a very common symptom that people often avoid as morning sickness, but it can also be a sign of your pregnancy. You may start to feel uncomfortable and feel nauseous 4-6 weeks after conception. Due to the increase in estrogen and progesterone levels, you can feel this after waking up every morning. It does not necessarily have to be in the morning. It can happen anytime. At times during the day you may feel like vomiting, and you may have to go through this trouble during the entire pregnancy. About 80% of pregnant women suffer from problems such as vomiting in the early weeks of pregnancy before a missed period. The severity of symptoms of morning sickness or vomiting varies among women, but 50% of pregnant women experience it six weeks or even before pregnancy.

Food craving and mood swings: Pregnancy hormones increase the greed of your favorite food. A sudden increase in pungent taste and sourness may occur in the early weeks after conception, or may occur throughout pregnancy. Some mothers may also become angry over small things during this period. Changes in hormones can either make you feel excited or lazy. An imbalance in hormones affects the neurotransmitters in the brain, increasing the emotional response in you, which can range from anger to sudden emotional outbursts. In such a situation, rest is a better option to make you feel normal.

Early pregnancy symptoms occur 6 to 14 days after conception. Once you have sex during the ovulation period, the body starts preparing itself for the growing fetus. After fertilization, the fetus attaches itself to the uterine wall. You get pregnant ten days before you have periods. This is the reason when you start feeling early pregnancy symptoms such as vomiting and fatigue. However, a pregnancy test gives the best results only after a period of one or two weeks, as the pregnancy hormone levels in the urine are up to the appropriate level by then.