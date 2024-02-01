Home page World

Norwegian researchers conducted a study examining the connection between energy drink consumption and sleep behavior. The result is clear.

Hanover – Energy drinks are also a popular stimulant in Germany. Many young people drink them to get fitter. That the Drinks pose a risk to heart health, is known. Scientists from Norway have now examined the effects of energy drinks on sleep. The study results are worrying.

Study: Even small amounts of energy drinks have a negative effect on sleep

The researchers from the Universities of Oslo and Bergen observed energy drink consumption and sleep behavior in more than 53,000 people between the ages of 18 and 35. The frightening result: Even small amounts of the stimulant drink containing sugar and caffeine resulted in poorer sleep results – even with just one can per month. Those who drank energy drinks every day slept about half an hour less than those who didn't drink at all or only consumed them occasionally. The more you drank, the less sleep you got at night.

There is evidence that energy drinks impair sleep quality. Until now, however, it was unclear exactly which aspects of sleep could be affected, as well as whether there are gender-specific differences. This is what the study wanted BMJ Open Journal was published, find out. For example, men who drank two or three drinks per week increased their likelihood of going to bed after midnight by 35, their likelihood of sleeping less than six hours by 52, and their likelihood of waking up at night , by 60 percent. Always in comparison with men who drank nothing or only rarely.

Regular drinkers of energy drinks suffer more from insomnia

For women, it looked like this: those who drank two or three energy drinks per week were 20 percent more likely to go to bed after midnight compared to those who drank nothing or only rarely. The likelihood of sleeping less than six hours increased by 58 percent. Waking up at night was 24 percent higher. According to a Chinese study, Sugary drinks, including energy drinks, are a possible cause of hair loss be with young men.

Those who consumed energy drinks daily, which doctors warn against, suffered more from insomnia than people who drank occasionally or never (for women 51 to 33 percent, for men 37 to 22 percent). The researchers pointed out that since this was an observational study, no conclusions can be made about causes. Their conclusion is: “Even small amounts of energy drinks were associated with poorer sleep outcomes, which is why more attention needs to be paid to the consequences of consumption among students.” An age limit for energy drinks is already being discussed in Germany. (mt)