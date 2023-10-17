Per liter. Without turbo. That can only mean one thing for these high-powered shopping cars: revs!!!

The term hyper hatch has been a start for some time now. The Audi RS3 and Mercedes-AMG A45 are two well-known examples. But in the early 1990s we also had gems such as the Ford Escort RS Cosworth, Lancia Delta HF Integrale and Nissan Sunny GTI-R that deserve the title.

In the ’90s, C-segment hot hatches were quite predictable. Just a family car with sportier equipment and a slightly more powerful engine. Or even worse, just the big engine from a D-segment car. So in many cases a 2.0 sixteen-valve with around 150 hp. That was already a lot during that period.

The Golf GTI Mk3 (1H for intimates) was equipped with a 2.0 liter engine with 115 hp. Yes really…

Some hatches at the time had turbos (Audi S3, Lancia Delta HPE HF Turbo) or big six-cylinders (Golf VR6 and BMW 323ti). But there was another way to extract more power: more revs. There was a period when high-revving engines were the future.

Shopping carts with revving machines

Especially with variable valve height and camshaft profiles, one engine could have two characters. Docile, economical and pleasant when you drive normally, but if you pass 5,000 rpm, all hell breaks loose.

The Honda Civic VTI (EG6 for intimates) had a 1.6 liter engine and delivered 160 hp. Yes really!

Coincidentally, they were masters in making small speed machines in Japan. And everyone immediately goes ‘VTEC!!1!’ shout and that makes perfect sense. We will do that too, but we will also briefly review the gems of the competition. Of course we will also include a few obscure examples. Lest we forget!

Mitsubishi Mirage Cyborg RS (CK4A)

1996 – 1998

Engine: 4G92 MIVEC

Engine capacity: 1,597 cc

Max. power: 170 hp at 7,500 rpm

Max. torque: 149 Nm at 4,500 rpm

Specific power: 106.45 hp per liter

The Mitsubishi Colt is now a Clio, but in the 1990s it was a hatchback that you saw on every street corner. In Japan this model was called the ‘Mirage Cyborg’, although Cyborg does not imply that this is the fast version. That’s the ‘ZR’ and ‘RS’. Technically the two are the same, but the ZR is sporty-luxurious and the RS is sporty-bare, with steelies! The engine is the 4G92 with MIVEC. That stands for Mitsubishi Innovative Valve Timing Electronic Control and yes, they initially call their invention ‘innovative’. Nice.

Honda Civic Type-R (EK9)

1997 – 2000

Engine: B16B

Engine capacity: 1,595 cc

Max. Power: 185 hp at 8,200 rpm

Max. torque: 160 Nm at 7,500 rpm

Specific power: 115.99 hp per liter

Obviously there must be a Honda in this overview. The only question is which one. An American Si, Japanese Si-R or European VTI would all work fine. But of course the Type-R is the coolest. Unfortunately these were sold in Japan. The Civic Type-R is lighter and stronger than the VTi. The engine is a 1.6 liter four-cylinder with a maximum power of 185 hp. That is 1 hp more than the Mini Cooper S from the Autoblog Garage (and it has a turbo!).

Autech Nissan Pulsar VZ-R N1 (HN15)

1998 – 2000

Engine: SR16VE N1

Engine capacity: 1,596 cc

Max. power: 200 hp 7,800 tp.m

Max. torque: 182 Nm at 7,600 tp.m

Specific power: 125.32 hp per liter

Life doesn’t get much more boring than the Nissan Almera. These are very good but very boring cars. Looking soberly, you couldn’t find much fault with it, it just didn’t have any merit. That’s because we ‘only’ get the Almera GTI, so with a 2.0 engine from the Primera, sports seats and alloy wheels.

The Pulsar, as the car was called in Japan, was just as boring, but you could order it in much hotter variants. Of course it’s cheating, because the basis is the fast VZ-R. It had a 1.6 liter four-cylinder (the SR16VE) that delivered 175 hp. The N1 version went a step further and boosted it to 200 hp.

Mazdaspeed Lantis Type R A-Spec (CB)

1994 – 1996

Engine: KF-ZE

Cylinder capacity: 1,995

Max. power: 170 hp

Max. torque: 190 Nm

Specific power: 85.22 hp per liter

We will continue with this Lantis for a moment. The Mazda Lantis is the Japanese Mazda 323F, the four-door coupe before Mercedes invented it with the CLS. The Mazdaspeed version is the faster version of it. This obscure gem has a less high-revving engine than the others in this overview. The Mazdaspeed has other assets up its sleeve. Firstly, the engine is still a naturally aspirated unit. One difference is that it is a V6!

You could also get this in the Netherlands, but the KF-ZE V6 in this Lantis Type-R is a bit tickled and delivers 170 hp at 7,000 rpm. You will still have to pedal to get all the power out. It spins at a maximum of 8,000 revolutions! The power was transferred to the front wheels via a manual gearbox and a lock. Thanks to the Yumex exhaust, it probably sounds the best of the cars in this overview. Furthermore, the Mazdaspeed version had a huge spoiler, Enkei rims and Eibach lowering springs.

Toyota Corolla RSI (E111)

1997 – 2000

Engine: 4A-GE ‘Blacktop’

Engine capacity: 1,587 cc

Max. power: 165 hp at 7,800 rpm

Max. torque: 162 Nm at 5,600 tp.m

Specific power: 103.97 hp per liter

Some Japanese cars are so special that they are not even sold in Japan. The Corolla RSI is a laughably nice car. Firstly because of the sleep-inducing appearance and then we haven’t gotten to the interior yet. However, the 1.6 engine under the hood is a small feat. It is the ‘Blacktop’ version of the 4A-GE. Special items are the variable valve timing and the number of valves: 5 per cylinder!

Indeed, just like some Ferraris and Audis. The Corolla RSI with bblacktop engine was only available for a short time in a handful of models for the Asian market and some other countries. The successor to this engine, the ZZ, is well known and we know it from various Corollas, Celicas and a lot of Lotuses.

This article These shopping cars have great revs first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#shopping #cars #wonderful #revving #machines