When Anabel Montes began in 2015 to carry out rescues of immigrants at sea, first in the Aegean and then in the Central Mediterranean, there were almost no women among the lifeguards. «Now we are more, but at the beginning we were very few, so it was normal that I ended up listening to the women we saved, because to deal with certain sensitive issues they preferred to talk to another woman. Listening to so many testimonies of pain ended up breaking me inside”, says this 35-year-old Asturian woman in charge of the search and rescue team of the ‘Geo Barents’, the rescue ship chartered by Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

Among the hundreds of women she has assisted in these more than seven years in the Mediterranean, Montes is left with two stories that she does not forget.

disfigure the face



The first has as its protagonist a girl whom he saved in 2016. «He had scars all over his face and he did not speak to anyone, but on a night watch, when everyone was sleeping, he crossed his gaze with mine and I sat down by his side. After a while she told me a very harsh story about what had been done to her in Libya. I don’t want to go into details, but it’s easy to imagine what happens to the women there. The only option she found to get them to leave her alone was to disfigure her face with a fork. When her captors saw her, they beat her up and threw her out. She thus managed to regain freedom and reach a ship ».

In order not to speak “only of tragedies, there are also beautiful stories”, Montes recalls the exciting family reunion that took place after a rescue carried out in 2018. “We had saved a mother and her son and they asked us where the father was, but we didn’t know. We imagined the worst. Then an Irish military ship transferred us to a group of immigrants that it had saved and among them was the father. The mother and the child ran to hug him, “says Montes, convinced that the experience of these years at sea has changed her profoundly. «Before I was very impulsive, but now I have a great inner serenity. These seven years are worth twenty.