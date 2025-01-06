These seven foods can help you satisfy your craving for sweets

Many of us turn to sugary snacks to get through the day better. Cakes, cookies and chocolate give us a pleasant feeling. But we are faced with a habit that is, without a doubt, unhealthy and, if we do not control it, difficult to abandon. According to this investigation86% of people who have food cravings think about high-calorie foods and, specifically, those that contain chocolate.

“I can’t get rid of the craving for sweets, is there any substance that regulates this almost uncontrollable desire?”

Although these are options that give us a quick injection of energy, they often cause a collapse at the end of the day and undesirable or unhealthy effects. How can we overcome this desire to eat sugar? The good news is that eating healthy foods rich in nutrients such as protein and fiber can help us avoid these types of cravings.

Why do we need to eat sweets?

Although sugar cravings can appear without further ado, sometimes there may be a reason behind it. Among the most common are dehydration or poor diet quality. In this sense, it may happen that a greater consumption of carbohydrates in relation to proteins and healthy fats increases hunger and the desire to eat sweets.

On the other hand, and according to this studyprobiotics, prebiotics and improving eating habits can also alter the balance of good and bad bacteria in the intestine and reduce food cravings, although experts acknowledge that more research is needed on this matter.

They have shown that if we eat highly processed carbohydrates and a lot of saturated fats, this will have an effect on the diversity of the number of beneficial bacteria in the gut, which can lead to some sugar cravings.

Hormonal changes can also be partly an explanation for cravings in women since, according to Endocrine Societylevels of hormones like estradiol increase during the menstrual cycle, and some research has found that this hormone may be linked to increased cravings for certain foods.

Stress also appears to be behind some cases of sugar cravings because, when levels of cortisol, the so-called stress hormone, increase, consuming sugar can provide a dose of dopamine, a neurotransmitter that is often Known as the happiness hormone. If sugar is consumed in excess, it can imbalance blood sugar levels and increase stress, triggering a vicious cycle.

Another reason that could be behind this need to eat sweets is the lack of nutrients such as magnesium. This time, according to research published in Nutrientsdeficiency of this nutrient is linked to increased stress and anxiety, which impacts quality sleep and, consequently, we are more likely to eat more calories and want quick energy in the form of simple sugars.





What foods help curb the desire to eat sweets?

Although it is difficult to find a good substitute when we crave refined carbohydrates, it is possible to prioritize other foods to replace those sweets. The list may surprise us because some of them are not even sweet. But they do have in common their ability to replace processed sugary foods and, best of all, satisfy our sweet tooth in a more natural and healthy way. Some of those that can help us the most are:

These foods provide us with enough sweetness and acidity so that we do not miss those sweets to which we are accustomed. The combination of both flavors will leave us satisfied and, in addition, we will benefit from their natural antioxidants, but with the advantage that they have a low sugar content. We can replace the desire to eat sweets with red fruits, which will help us satisfy our craving for sugar and obtain vitamins, antioxidants and fiber.

We are facing a food with a significant amount of fiber, healthy monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. Thanks to this particularity, and in accordance with this investigationreplacing refined carbohydrates with avocado in meals could help increase satiety and limit insulin and blood sugar spikes. Consequently, when we feel satiated and blood sugar levels are regulated, the likelihood of experiencing sweet cravings decreases.

With this type of seeds we obtain a large amount of omega-3 acids and the feeling of satiety that our stomach needs. In addition to feeling satiated, we will get rid of cravings and, above all, we will do so in a healthy and nutritious way.

We can add a little protein to the snacks sweets, that is, combining a handful of nuts with a piece of fruit, which will help us stabilize the release of energy.

The whole grain version of carbohydrates such as bread, rice or pasta allows its fiber content to also help us stabilize the release of energy and keep us full and satiated for longer.

As we have seen before, magnesium is involved in numerous enzymatic reactions in the body and plays an important role in regulating blood sugar. Therefore, it is important to regularly consume foods rich in magnesium, such as green leafy vegetables, whole wheat bread and nuts.

The best supermarket roscón de reyes: where to buy it and at what price



Faced with a craving for something sweet, another good option is yogurt, rich in calcium, proteins and bacteria that are excellent for intestinal health. In addition, it helps us reduce sugar cravings and control appetite. According to this investigationwomen who had Greek yogurt as an afternoon snack ate less throughout the day and were less hungry compared to those who had a low-protein snack or no protein at all. In this case, proteins take longer to digest than carbohydrates, allowing us to feel full for longer.