These days could mark a turning point for German policy towards Russia. Seldom has the Chancellor been seen as determined as in the Navalny case when it comes to relations with Russia. The German government sent a clear signal to Moscow that it meant business this time.

That is why the Chancellor spoke personally, met with her most important department heads for a crisis meeting and also informed the Federal President about the extraordinary process. Merkel is taking on the leading role in the international response to the poisoning of the Russian opposition leader.

By arriving in Berlin, the Russian patient confronted German foreign policy with a problem that the Chancellor can no longer ignore. This is remarkable in that the German government did not react with the same determination after the murder of a Georgian in Berlin in 2019.

Russian diplomats were expelled, but only because of the lack of cooperation from Moscow in the investigation. A German reaction to the act as such is still pending. Even when the Federal Prosecutor’s Office brought charges and publicly stated that they held the Russian state responsible for the contract killing, the Chancellor held back. The federal government wanted to wait until there was a verdict in the murder case – and played for time.

The clear reaction of the Chancellor is all the more remarkable. However, the federal government will have to be measured by whether the publicly expressed outrage will be followed by actions this time.

An EU-wide expulsion of Russian secret service agents who are accredited as diplomats in the respective countries will not be enough in the Navalny case. After the poisoning of the Russian ex-spy Skripal, this step made sense because secret service agents had carried out an attack with a chemical warfare agent in an EU country.

Should the European reaction announced by Merkel come down to this, there could be no question of a turnaround in German Russia policy. But after the attack on the most important Russian opposition politician, the Germans can no longer go back to business after a few words of warning.

Cynical reaction from Moscow

The Chancellor has asked Russia for answers in the Navalny case. The cynical reactions from Moscow have impressively demonstrated that this will not exist. Navalny must have been poisoned in the Charité, said Duma deputy Andrei Lugovoj.

He knows his way around poison attacks: Lugovoj is said to have poisoned the Russian ex-spy Litvinenko with polonium. Hopefully, the realization that the Putin system resembles a Mafia organization will also gain acceptance in Germany.

Navalny has repeatedly denounced in his work how a small power elite in Russia has enriched itself to an unimaginable extent. This is where a wise European sanctions policy must begin: The EU should freeze the assets that people from Putin’s closest circle have taken abroad. Such sanctions would have the advantage that they only hit the power elite, but not the people of Russia. Above all, they would finally send a signal that cannot be ignored in the Kremlin.