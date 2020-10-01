In the Corona era, the government made many concessions, whose deadline is ending on 30 September. At the same time, many rules are being changed from October 1, including banks, vehicles, driving licenses and GST returns, which will provide relief to the general public. Let us know through which rules you will benefit from October 1 and from whom you will fly.

The general public will get relief from these rules

Loans will be cheap

SBI is going to link the loan interest rates to the repo rate. With this, customers will be able to get home and auto loans at cheaper rates up to 0.30 percent. Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank, Federal Bank will also implement the same decision.

Relief on minimum balance

SBI is going to reduce the minimum balance limit in metro cities from 5000 to three thousand. Non-maintenance of minimum balance in urban areas will result in lower fees. Where the amount used to be less than 75 percent was Rs 80 and GST, now only 15 rupees and GST will have to be paid. Reduction of 50 to 75 per cent amount will be Rs 12 and GST, which is currently 60 rupees with GST.

DL in new class

The driving license, vehicle registration certificate color, look, design and safety features will be the same across the country. Smart DL and RC will have microchip and QR codes, so that the previous record will not be hidden. Traffic police will be given a hand tracking device to read the QR code. Now the color of DL, RC will be same in every state and their printing will also be same. It will not be necessary to keep DL and RC together while driving.

New gst form

The GST return form will be changed for businessmen with more than 50 million turnover. They must compulsorily fill in the GST ANX-1 form, which will replace GSTR-1. This form will be made mandatory for small traders from January 2020.

There may be harm

No free gas cylinder

In the Corona period, since April, the poor were being given LPG cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme for free, whose deadline is ending on September 30. That is, there may not be a free gas cylinder from tomorrow.

Income tax return

September 30 is the last date for filing income tax returns for FY 2018-19 with fines. It has been extended twice in the Corona era, if it has not increased now and you have not filed income tax return then it will be a problem.

Atal Pension Yojana

People taking the Atal Pension Scheme need to regularize the account. If you do not do so, you may have to pay further fines. The auto-debit facility was discontinued by June 2020.

Ration Card-Aadhaar Link

The food ministry had extended the deadline for linking ration cards with Aadhaar by September 30 in the Corona period. You can link ration card and Aadhaar only till Wednesday.