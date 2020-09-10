Along with Bollywood, TV industry artists too have strong fan following. At the same time, TV stars have also managed to leave a different mark in the hearts of the audience with their characters. However, it is said that the stars of TV are reduced to only one character. But there are many stars in the world of TV who have made their own distinct identity by becoming a romantic hero, as well as being a villain. Let’s know about those actors.

Akashdeep Saigal- Akashdeep’s gray shade was well-liked in Ekta Kapoor’s famous TV show ‘Because Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’.

Karanvir Bohra – While Karanvir romanced in many TV serials, he also won a lot of praise by playing the role of villain in Dil Se Diya… Saubhagyavati Bhava.

Rajat Tokas – While Rajat played the role of ‘Akbar’ in the TV serial ‘Jodha Akbar’, he also appeared in a negative character in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show ‘Naagin’.

Shabir Ahluwalia – Shabbir also gained popularity as a villain by becoming a hero. Shabbir’s negative character in the TV serial ‘Kahin Toh Hoga’ was well liked by the audience.



Mohit Malik – Mohit impressed fans with his work in the TV serial ‘Kulfi Kumar Bajewala’. After this, Mohit played the role of Villain in the serial ‘Doli Armaan Ki’ and the fans also liked his look.