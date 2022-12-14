A Rolls-Royce interior is normally a feast for the eyes, but that cannot be said with these copies.

Where a Rolls-Royce Phantom of the first generation was actually always black, white or gray, we see a bit more color with the new Phantom. This seems to be a trend across the entire breadth of the car industry. Of course we can only applaud that.

Rolls Royce now show another pair of Phantoms with a number of colorful ones in between. These are six unique cars, each symbolizing one of the six elements.

The six elements are, of course, earth, water, fire, air, and er… Wait a minute, there were only four elements, right? That’s right, but in this case ‘wind’ and ‘humanity’ have also been invented.

In any case, all six Phantoms have been given a unique color. The most striking are ‘Fire’ and ‘Water’, which are bright red and bright blue respectively. A daring combination with the manhole cover rims, but fair is fair: the Phantom can have a bright color.

Earth Fire humanity Wind Water Air

Where it goes wrong is the inside. Original paintings by artist Sacha Jafri can be seen in the dashboard. The best man made it especially for these cars.

Jafri’s work is somewhere between Karel Appel and Jackson Pollock and therefore looks quite out of place in a Rolls-Royce. All the more so because the interior is otherwise quite modest in these copies (with the exception of the Water version).

Apparently there are people who see something in Mr. Jafri’s work, because last year a painting by him was sold for $62 million. We are therefore curious what the additional cost of his dashboard trim is. Unfortunately, Rolls-Royce does not say that. That is not necessary, because the cars have all already found a customer, of course in the Middle East.

