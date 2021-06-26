These relaxations start today

It’s June 26 and that means the most corona measures are canceled. Keeping one and a half meters away remains the norm. From now on, face masks are only mandatory in places where that distance cannot be kept.

These are the relaxations that come into effect today:

There is no longer a restriction on the number of people that can be received at home. There is also no maximum group size outside.

The mask obligation expires in most places, unless one and a half meters away cannot be kept. The mask must remain on public transport, at airports and in secondary education.

Shops, catering and cultural institutions are allowed to open completely again. Keeping one and a half meters away remains mandatory, unless negative tests are used as an admission ticket. This applies, for example, to discotheques and nightclubs.

Sports competitions are allowed again, with an audience. Moreover, with negative corona tests, there is no longer a maximum number of spectators. Events will also be allowed again from June 30, with the use of negative tests as an entrance ticket.

There is no longer a maximum for the number of guests at weddings and funerals

The advice to work from home has expired: employees are allowed to come back to the office. However, it must be possible to keep a distance there.

Supermarkets and shops are allowed to sell alcohol again after 10 p.m.