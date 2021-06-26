These relaxations start today
It’s June 26 and that means the most corona measures are canceled. Keeping one and a half meters away remains the norm. From now on, face masks are only mandatory in places where that distance cannot be kept.
These are the relaxations that come into effect today:
- There is no longer a restriction on the number of people that can be received at home. There is also no maximum group size outside.
- The mask obligation expires in most places, unless one and a half meters away cannot be kept. The mask must remain on public transport, at airports and in secondary education.
- Shops, catering and cultural institutions are allowed to open completely again. Keeping one and a half meters away remains mandatory, unless negative tests are used as an admission ticket. This applies, for example, to discotheques and nightclubs.
- Sports competitions are allowed again, with an audience. Moreover, with negative corona tests, there is no longer a maximum number of spectators. Events will also be allowed again from June 30, with the use of negative tests as an entrance ticket.
- There is no longer a maximum for the number of guests at weddings and funerals
- The advice to work from home has expired: employees are allowed to come back to the office. However, it must be possible to keep a distance there.
- Supermarkets and shops are allowed to sell alcohol again after 10 p.m.
Welcome to this blog
In this blog keeps NRC the latest news about the corona crisis in the Netherlands and beyond. These were the main developments of Friday 25 June:
- Since the launch of the CoronaCheck app on Thursday, 1 million vaccination certificates have been issued. This was reported by Hugo de Jonge (Public Health, CDA) on Friday evening. People can use this proof to attend events within the Netherlands. Previously, this was only possible with a negative test.
- Bee multiple locations of Test for Access Friday afternoon there were long lines due to IT problems. Later, the foundation responsible for Testing for Access reported that the outage was caused by an “outside hacking attempt”.
- The decrease in the number of corona patients in Dutch hospitals also continued on Friday. Figures from the National Center for Patient Distribution (LCPS) showed that 363 people with Covid-19 were in hospitals on Friday. 659 new positive corona tests were reported between Thursday and Friday morning.
- being Friday put the first shots of the Janssen vaccine in people who specifically requested that vaccine. Since Wednesday, anyone interested in this has been able to make an appointment for a Janssen vaccination via a separate telephone number. The enthusiasm is great; 154,000 appointments have already been scheduled for the jab on Wednesday and Thursday.
Also read: Read the blog of June 25 here
Leave a Reply