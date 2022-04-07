Playing with headphones is nothing to write home about, and the vast majority of us tend to do so, especially when we know that we have all day, or night, to enjoy our favorite pastime. But for this particular teen, wearing his hearing aid at that specific moment saved his life.

The user of Reddit, Enough_Dance_956, shared some pictures on this site where he said that if it weren’t for his hearing aids Razer, he would already be dead. Here the story:

Hello everyone who is reading this. I’m trying to get in touch with someone from Razer to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. On Wednesday at 10:30 am a stray bullet went through my window and hit my Razer headphones that I was wearing on my head. If it wasn’t for the good quality of those hearing aids, I would have been a dead 18-year-old boy. I can’t even imagine all the pain my family and friends would have gone through.”

Shortly after this publication, this same user said that he was finally able to contact a representative of Razer, who sent him brand new hearing aids to replace the ones that had already been damaged. You can see some pictures of the incident below:

Even though this post was shared in full April’s Fool’s Day, the user in question assures that all this really happened and he is still in shock, and the truth is, who would not be. Fortunately, the only thing that broke here was his hearing aids.

Publisher’s note: Unless you live in a war zone, the chances of this happening are practically nil, but not impossible as we have already seen. Luckily everything went well and no one was hurt, plus after this, Razer’s sales will certainly increase.

Via: comic book