There is often pain while getting waxing done, but this pain is relieved after some time. At the same time, some people get rash and itching problem after waxing which troubles them for a long time. These rash are said to be caused by opening the pore due to hair pulling and breakage during waxing. Opening the knuckles brings bacteria in them and causes grains from them. Many people have itching and itching in a few days without any discomfort, but some people suffer from it for a long time.

Now you may be wondering what is the treatment for this? Now without waxing, it cannot be done. It is important to get waxing done and it is also very important to get rid of the discomfort after that. Here we are telling you about some home remedies that will relieve you of this problem after waxing. The first thing is that waxing should not be done during periods, because the skin is more sensitive during this period. At the same time, one should not go to places with pollution or hot temperatures immediately after waxing.

Tips 1. After waxing, donations can be removed with the help of aloe vera. You can also relieve swelling and irritation by using aloe vera after hands, feet, chest and bikini wax. For this, remove the gel from aloe vera leaves and close it in a box. After waxing, apply this gel on the skin and massage it. Leave the gel on the skin all night and wash it with water in the morning. Through this process you can get rid of grains and irritation.

Tips 2. You can use sugar scrubs at home to avoid grains and irritation after waxing. To make it, mix half cup of sugar with half cup of olive oil or coconut oil. Apply this mixture on the skin and scrub it slowly.

Tips 3. Lemon juice, coconut oil and tea tree oil should be applied to avoid grains after waxing. At the same time, if you have itching, you can also apply baby powder for this.

Tips 4. After waxing, it should not scratch the skin with itching or fingernails. If you are very itchy, you can rub the skin lightly with the help of a soft cloth.

Tips 5. If you are having rash on the skin after waxing, then lightly rub it with ice for some time. Try this process until the rash becomes light. If you want quick relief, you can also use aloe vera or cucumber with ice. For this, put aloe vera and cucumber juice in a tray with water and store it in the freezer. After that, gently rub the ice cube on the skin, after which you will get relief in grains and soft skin.