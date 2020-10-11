Buy BODYCARE Hot Chocolate Wax from Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
Tips 1. After waxing, donations can be removed with the help of aloe vera. You can also relieve swelling and irritation by using aloe vera after hands, feet, chest and bikini wax. For this, remove the gel from aloe vera leaves and close it in a box. After waxing, apply this gel on the skin and massage it. Leave the gel on the skin all night and wash it with water in the morning. Through this process you can get rid of grains and irritation. Also read: Include these 6 diets for a glowing skin during fasting
Tips 2. You can use sugar scrubs at home to avoid grains and irritation after waxing. To make it, mix half cup of sugar with half cup of olive oil or coconut oil. Apply this mixture on the skin and scrub it slowly.
Tips 3. Lemon juice, coconut oil and tea tree oil should be applied to avoid grains after waxing. At the same time, if you have itching, you can also apply baby powder for this. Also read: Night Cream is going to be bought for dry skin, so know what things are necessary in it
Tips 4. After waxing, it should not scratch the skin with itching or fingernails. If you are very itchy, you can rub the skin lightly with the help of a soft cloth.
Tips 5. If you are having rash on the skin after waxing, then lightly rub it with ice for some time. Try this process until the rash becomes light. If you want quick relief, you can also use aloe vera or cucumber with ice. For this, put aloe vera and cucumber juice in a tray with water and store it in the freezer. After that, gently rub the ice cube on the skin, after which you will get relief in grains and soft skin.
