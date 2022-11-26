It sounds like a drunken idea to start racing trucks. The execution of it is just as insane, but incredibly entertaining. In the European Truck Racing Championship, nineteen truckers compete at the cutting edge on circuits such as the Hungaroring and the Nürburgring (no, unfortunately not on the Nordschleife). We sail into the world of ferocious racing trucks.

This is Jochen Hahn, with his Team Hahn Racing Iveco S-Way. And let him happen to be a six-time European champion. Which makes him the right person to show TopGear the way in the wonderful world of truck racing.

Hahn has been racing trucks since taking over from his father in 2000, and the team’s second truck is driven by his son Lukas. Yes, this is a true dynasty of truck racing.

Suspension

Race trucks use front and rear suspension with old school leaf springs, but there are also highly advanced shock absorbers and water-cooled brakes that should force these 5.3-tonne monsters to stop from their (limited) top speed of 160 km/h.

Teams are not allowed to put any camber on the front wheels, but the special racing tires allow the trucks to generate around 1.1g in faster corners. The manual transmissions come from standard road trucks and have an insane sixteen speeds, although the drivers actually only use two during a race.

engine

While the official FIA European Truck Racing Championship may have a somewhat, uh… agricultural feel, the series will switch to 100 percent renewable fuel (HVO) in 2021. This reduces the net CO 2 emissions by about 90 percent.

The engines may have a maximum capacity of 13 liters and drive the rear wheels with about 1,100 hp and 6,500 Nm. In principle, they are normal production engines, although the teams are working intensively to turn them into serious racing engines.

Cabin

The chassis must have come straight from a road truck, and apparently homologation specials aren’t really a thing in the world of road transport. The cabs also need to resemble those of a production truck, although they only need to be eight feet high and just over eight feet wide. Most of the panels unimportant to the structure are plastic or fiberglass and everything inside is pure race car.

It will take some getting used to for drivers from more ordinary racing cars, because the steering column goes down straight between your legs and the Recaro is mounted above the front wheels. Fortunately, there is an extremely high-pressure power steering system, although the main thing is not to push a race truck too hard – low cornering speeds result in higher exit speeds.

The championship

For Team Hahn it costs around 1 million euros per truck to compete in the championship for a season, also because the drivers are (still) considerably less demanding than in other branches of the sport.

Those who spend a weekend watching the races will be served four – two on Saturday and two on Sunday, plus a qualifying session and a Super Pole shoot-out each day. Races last 45 kilometres, because the trucks can only carry fuel for about 50 kilometers – and the water tanks used to cool the brakes are almost empty.

Up to 18 drivers can compete, but as with all forms of motorsport, sponsors are becoming increasingly difficult to find and support from manufacturers is waning.

Race truck specifications

engine

13,000 cc

six-cylinder turbo diesel

Assets

1,115 hp, 6,500 Nm

Drive

rear wheels

16v manual transmission

Top speed

160 km/h (limited)

Weight

5,300 kilograms

Cost per season

approx. € 1,000,000