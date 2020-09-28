Tech giant Apple has launched its first online store in India on 23 September. The store was launched online a few days before the festive season, providing a wide range of products to customers in India with improved experience. Apple has joined hands with Blue Dart for the logistic support of online marketing, which will deliver products door-to-door to customers. Apple India Store is the 38th online store worldwide, which will have experts to advise Indian customers.

Let’s know about Apple’s five affordable products

USB-C to USB Adapter

The USB-C to USB Adapter is priced at Rs 1,700 and is one of the cheapest products available at Apple’s online store in India.

Lightning cable

Apple’s original Lightning cable is also available at Apple’s online store in India for Rs 1,700.

USB-C to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter

This is the cheapest product available on Apple online store in India without any doubt. The 3.5mm headphone jack adapter from USB-C costs Rs 900.

Apple Watch Solo Loop Strap

The Apple Watch Solo Loop Strap is priced at Rs 3,900 at the Apple online store in India. Although they are a bit expensive, but for this high quality product, you will not find this price much.

iPhone SE Silicone Case

The iPhone SE Silicon Case for the new iPhone SE 2020 model is being sold at the online store for Rs 2,900. This silicone case is quite durable and also sports the Apple logo.

