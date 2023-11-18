Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is planning to reform the Bundeswehr. More money, more soldiers and better equipment are needed.

Bremen/Berlin – No later than this Ukraine war has shown that the armed forces is a construction site. It’s about government planes, who had to remain on the ground due to burst tires or failure of communication systems. But also about tanks, such as the Puma model, which all failed last year. According to criticism, the Bundeswehr has focused on foreign missions for too long. Now it should be brought back into shape so that it can also defend its own country and allies. A big task for Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD).

Pistorius’ Bundeswehr reform: These problems need to be overcome

It is the first time in 12 years that the Bundeswehr will be consistently focused on protecting Germany and its allies. Pistorius presented new defense policy guidelines for the first time since 2011. “We must be the backbone of deterrence and collective defense in Europe. “Our population, but also our partners in Europe, North America and the world, expect us to take on this responsibility,” said a document from Pistorius and Inspector General Carsten Breuer, as the dpa reported. The Bundeswehr must “be ready for war in all areas,” it continued.

A big task: Defense Minister Boris Pistorius plans to reform the Bundeswehr. © Marcus Brandt/dpa

You have to organize the troops the way you would fight a battle, explained the former military commissioner of the German Bundestag, Hans-Peter Bartels (SPD). t online. “It is no longer about manageable, tailor-made contingents of 1,000 or 5,000 soldiers, but about the operational capability of the entire Bundeswehr,” said the expert. In order to pursue Pistorius’ goals, qualified young people are urgently needed. What would be needed is “fewer staffs and commands, more troops,” said Bartels.

More money for reforming the Bundeswehr – equipment is “continuing to shrink unabated”

One reason that is repeatedly cited for the poor condition of the Bundeswehr is the austerity measures that have been implemented for years. Only with the special fund of 100 billion euros for the Bundeswehr, which was released in 2022, could work begin to address the equipment deficiencies. In order for the armed forces to continue to function, Long-term financing beyond the special fund is important.

“It has been split up and shrunk disproportionately in recent years to save money. “Logistics, NBC, telecommunications and medical troops were outsourced to new organizational areas, and army air defense was completely abandoned,” explained Bartels. Part of the structural reform announced by Pistorius is to reverse this.

“The shrinking of the Bundeswehr [geht] “We are currently continuing unabated,” said Bartels. This is because the Bundeswehr is currently giving a lot to Ukraine, which is right, he added. However, it is still noticeable within the Bundeswehr, as new equipment and ammunition arrive far too slowly – the waiting time is sometimes years. Pistorius will also need a lot of time for this mammoth task. (vk)