Home page politics

From: Jana Staebener

Press Split

How much CO₂ do the cars of top politicians emit? Deutsche Umwelthilfe has taken a closer look at this.

Germany has been able to significantly reduce its greenhouse gas emissions since 1990 – but not in the transport sector. There, they have actually increased since then and now account for almost a quarter of total emissions. Across Europe, passenger cars (PCs) and light commercial vehicles are responsible for 15 percent of CO₂ emissions.

In order to change this in the long term, from June 2022 onwards, new cars in the EU a so-called fleet limit of 95 g CO₂ /km. However, since this is only a base value and consumption and weight are taken into account individually, many cars still emit more greenhouse gases. For example, the official cars of top politicians from the traffic light government (SPD, Greens, FDP).

According to the German Environmental Aid (DUH), Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP) drives an Audi A8 L TFSI e 60 e, which is not really climate-friendly. (Archive photo) © Christoph Soeder/dpa

This is how harmful politicians’ official cars are to the climate

In its official car check, the German Environmental Aid (DUH) looked at the cars used by politicians at federal and state level. The result: 186 out of 252 politicians exceed the EU fleet limit of 95 g CO₂/km with their official cars in real-life operation, sometimes significantly.

Five politicians from the federal government have received a red card from the DUH because their official cars emit more than 150 g CO₂/km. The last in terms of climate damage are Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger and Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (both FDP) with 205 g CO₂/km. “So much for a climate government,” said Barbara Metz, Managing Director of the German Environmental Aid (DUH) at a press conference on Monday, July 8. “The self-proclaimed climate government does not deserve that name.”

As early as 2023, the company car check showed that the Liberals drive particularly dirty limousines. Members of the FDP, which is committed to climate protection through technological openness, are making compromises when it comes to the technological progress of their company cars? “Not surprising for our FDP transport minister,” says Metz when asked by BuzzFeed News Germanya portal of IPPEN.MEDIA. “But it’s disappointing, because everyone is responsible for themselves and must be judged by their choice of vehicle.”

This is an article by BuzzFeed News Germany. We are part of the IPPEN.MEDIAnetwork. Here you can find all contributions from BuzzFeed News Germany.

German Environmental Aid criticizes “greenwashing vehicles” in the traffic light government

On BuzzFeed News GermanyIn response to a query, Marco Buschmann’s Federal Ministry of Justice (BMJ) said that it had an average fleet emission value of 28.6 g CO2/km. A significantly lower value than the 196 g CO2/km calculated by the German Environmental Aid (DUH).

All of the management’s personal company cars have electric or plug-in hybrid drives. “Due to the long distances that some of the management members have to travel, a complete switch to purely electric vehicles is not yet feasible,” says a spokesperson. The ministry reviews the “dynamic market situation” annually and aims to increase the proportion of electric vehicles in the long term.

It is precisely these plug-in hybrids that are causing concern for the DUH. They are usually driven in combustion mode and thus emit even more CO₂, says Metz. “These greenwashing vehicles have no place in any fleet,” says the DUH managing director. “I simply assume that everyone now knows how harmful they are to the climate.”

According to the German Environmental Aid (DUH), Federal Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP) drives an Audi A8 that is not really climate-friendly. (Archive photo) © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Winfried Kretschmann fulfils “role model function” in electromobility

The fact that choosing a climate-friendly company car has consequences is demonstrated by the “role model” of Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) on the subject of electromobility. “He has opted for an electric Mercedes Benz EQS 580 4MATIC with a limit of 83g CO₂/km,” says Metz BuzzFeed News Germany. “Our analysis shows that in the following years, six of his ministers bought the same car.”

Also in Hamburg First Mayor Peter Tschentscher drives an electric Mercedes-Benz EQE 300 – as do the Senator for Science, the Senator for Culture and the Senator for Urban Development. The leader in the Hanseatic city is the Senator for the Environment, Jens Kerstan, with his BMW i4 eDrive40 (71g CO₂/km). “Of the state environment ministers, 13 out of 17 drive a fully electric car,” praises Metz. Overall, 34 percent of politicians’ official cars are now fully electric – ten percent more than last year.