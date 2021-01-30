Despite the falling number of corona infections, there are no signs of an end to the lockdown in Germany anytime soon, given concerns about the spread of particularly contagious variants of the virus.

Federal and state politicians in some cases plead for an extension of the measures. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) urged caution and patience in her weekly video podcast, in which she described the stresses and strains on families in the corona pandemic as a “tremendous effort”.

The number of infections has been falling for some time, “the direction is right”. But there is a “very real danger” from highly contagious new virus variants. “That is why we have to act cautiously and cautiously on our way through the next few weeks,” said Merkel.

It is “bitter” that children and adolescents currently have to do without many things that are otherwise so important and enjoyable in this phase of life: meeting friends, pursuing hobbies, celebrating or just starting the day with ease. Merkel said she would continue her digital citizen dialogues on Thursday and exchange ideas with mothers and fathers about their experiences in the corona pandemic.

The tough lockdown with closed shops, far-reaching restrictions on daycare centers and schools and strict contact restrictions has been in place until February 14th. In the coming days, Merkel and the prime ministers of the federal states will discuss how to proceed afterwards.

“Better now for a little longer, somewhat tougher measures than an out-in-out-in, which ultimately wears everyone down,” said Union parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus the newspapers of the editorial network Germany (RND) on Saturday. “We have to get the numbers way down now”

FDP leader Christian Lindner calls for more efforts to reopen the daycare centers and schools in Germany that have been closed due to Corona. There is a risk that many children and young people will lose their connection in the education system, said Lindner on Saturday during a digital retreat of his parliamentary group.

“The families are done with their nerves. New slogans to persevere are useless here, ”said Lindner to the address of the federal government. He mentioned the use of air purifiers, priority vaccination for teachers and educators, and the use of teaching cinemas and hotel rooms. Another eight to ten weeks of closure could not be maintained. “This threatens massive damage to the development of children and young people,” warned Lindner.

Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) made it clear that he does not see much scope for relaxation. “At the moment, nobody can seriously judge how things will continue in mid-February,” said the CSU politician of the “Augsburger Allgemeine”.

But one thing can be said after all experience: “Even after a lockdown, you will not be able to return to normal conditions immediately and completely.” This will only be possible “gradually”, otherwise there is a risk of “a relapse into the third wave”.

Ramelow calls for a Corona timetable by Easter

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig also dampened expectations of an early easing. You consider the spread of the virus variants with “very great concern,” said Schwesig on Friday evening in the ARD. “Then, I think, we will talk less about easing, and more about tightening.”

Saarland’s Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) called for a “perspective plan” to cautiously relax the measures. “We need patience because we will have to live with many restrictions for some time,” said Hans of the “Rheinische Post”. But at the same time it is “of little help if we take away people’s hope of change”. Germany could “not remain in full lockdown forever, that is too great a burden, especially for our families”.

Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) made a similar statement. “My perspective is not a relaxation debate, but a roadmap that will give us a perspective for months,” Ramelow told the newspapers of the editorial network Germany. This included a catalog of criteria for what happens at certain incidences and medical care capacities. The timetable should, if possible, “apply until Easter”. (Tsp, AFP, dpa)